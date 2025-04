Area School Closings for Friday Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio.

School closings for today are as follows: Note: Any additions or any other closings today can be sent to news@riverbender.com Alton Catholic Children’s Home Alton School District 11 Belleville District 118 Calhoun District 40 Carrollton CUSD 1 East Alton District 13 East Alton Wood River District 14 East St. Louis District 189 Edwardsville District 7 Schools Article continues after sponsor message Evangelical School District Godfrey Granite City School District Greenfield CUSD 10 Jersey District 100 Schools Montessori Children’s Home Godfrey North Greene Unit District 3 Principia College (Closing at 11 a.m.) Roxana Community Unit District 1 St. Mary’s in Edwardsville Triad Community District 2 Wood River Hartford District 15 More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending