SPRINGFIELD - Pvt. 1st Class Shawn Giles, of Troy, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard August 14, at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

Giles enlisted as a 91J, Quartermaster, and is assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program in Shiloh, Illinois.

Upon completion of his initial training Giles will be assigned to 445th Chemical Company, based in Shiloh, Illinois.

Giles is 2015 graduate of Triad High School in Troy Illinois.

After successfully completing his training, Giles will take advantage of the Illinois National Guard Grant, which pays 100 percent of college tuition while he works as a full-time student and a part-time Soldier. He will also be eligible for the Select Reserve G.I. Bill and federal tuition.

Pvt. Emily Crowcroft, of Springfield, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard August 15, at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

Crowcroft enlisted as a 68J, Medical Logistics Specialist, and is assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program in Shiloh, Illinois.

Upon completion of her initial training Crowcroft will be assigned to Company C, 634th Brigade Support Battalion, based in Springfield, Illinois.

Crowcroft is 2012 graduate of New Berlin High School in New Berlin, Illinois.

Pvt. Liam Elliot, of Petersburg, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard August 14, at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

Giles enlisted as a 09R, Reserve Officer Training Corps Cadet, and is assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program in Shiloh, Illinois.

Upon completion of his initial training Elliot will be assigned to 445th Chemical Company, based in Shiloh, Illinois.

Elliot is 2016 graduate of Triad High School in Troy, Illinois.

The Recruiting and Retention Battalion congratulated and welcomed each into the Illinois Army National Guard.

