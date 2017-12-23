Around midnight, a northern rain mix turned to a wet sloppy snow and residents saw their first area snowfall of the winter season.

The quick, slushy accumulation was up to about an inch and more in some areas. Snow formed on cold cars and grass in the early Saturday morning hours.

Some areas may have witnessed a heavier burst of snow but slush on roads will melt rapidly.

The National Weather Service said any snow will taper off Saturday morning as the storm pulls away to the east.

There remains a slight chance of more light snow or flurries on Christmas Eve. Christmas Day should be partly cloudy and cold through the region, the forecast says.