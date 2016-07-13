EDWARDSVILLE – The St. Louis-area branch of the Amateur Softball Association USA (the national governing body for softball; the organization's name will be changed to USA Softball in the near future) will be hosting their annual All-Star Game at Edwardsville High School's softball field Wednesday night.

The games, pitting junior and senior all-stars representing their ASA-affliated teams from the Missouri and Illinois sides of the metro area, will start at 6 p.m. for the juniors and 8 p.m. for the seniors.

Among the Illinois juniors will be Edwardsville's Jordan Garella, Hardin-Calhoun's Grace Baalman, Jersey's Ashleigh Trochuk and Caitlyn Connell, East Alton-Wood River's Haley Shewmake, Alton's Savannah Fisher and Gillespie's Addison Bryant.

Among the Illinois seniors will be Edwardsville's Rachel Anderson and Allison Loehr and Alton's Brittany Roady and Katelyn Presley.

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students; concessions will be available and a 50/50 drawing will be held between games. The game is being sponsored by the Southwestern Illinois Officials and Three Rivers Umpires of Missouri.

