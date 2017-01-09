SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced the following type “AA” and “A” violations of the Nursing Home Care Act processed during the fourth quarter of 2016. An “AA” violation is cited when there is a condition or occurrence at the facility that proximately caused a resident’s death. An “A” violation pertains to a condition in which there is a substantial probability that death or serious mental or physical harm will result, or has resulted.

The Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators can be found on IDPH’s website and contains additional information about the violations.

November 2016

Jerseyville Nursing and Rehab, a 111-bed skilled care facility located at 1001 South State Street, Jerseyville, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to prevent a fall resulting in the resident suffering a fracture. The facility waived its right to a hearing and paid $16,250.

December 2016

Edwardsville Nursing and Rehab Center, a 120-bed skilled care facility located at 401 St. Mary Drive, Edwardsville, has been cited with an “A” violation and fined $25,000 for failure to appropriately monitor and assess one resident, resulting in hospitalization. The facility waived its right to a hearing and paid $16,250.

