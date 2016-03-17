The Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, James L. Porter, announced that Shawn A. Thompson, age 39, of Granite City, Illinois, was sentenced on March 17, 2016 to 151 months’ imprisonment for Distribution of Methamphetamine.

Thompson pled guilty to the federal charge on December 3, 2015. At his change of plea hearing, Thompson admitted that he and co-defendant Michael Murphy had sold a police informant an ounce of methamphetamine for $2,000 in Granite City on December 11, 2013. Thompson also admitted selling methamphetamine twice a week for the four months preceding his arrest.

Thompson’s co-defendant Michael Murphy was also convicted and sentenced to 36 months’ imprisonment in January, 2016.

Evidence in support of this prosecution was obtained in an investigation which was conducted under the auspices of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF). The OCDETF initiative is designed to bring federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies and resources together to identify, target and dismantle large national and international drug trafficking organizations. The investigation which led to the arrest and conviction of Thompson and Murphy was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Robert L. Garrison.





