EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting that an autopsy has been conducted to aid in the death investigation of a Granite City man killed in an industrial mishap this morning in Venice, Ill.

The man, Kevin J. Slaton, 56, of Granite City, was pronounced dead at 8:33 a.m. this morning at Custom Steel Processing, Inc., at 1001 College St. in Venice.

Madison County Coroner’s Chief Investigator Kelly R. Rogers was called to the scene. The coroner's office said the decedent was trapped between two coils of steel. The incident was reported to 9-1-1 at 7:33 a.m.

The autopsy indicated that the cause of death as craniocerebral blunt head trauma, the coroner's office said. Routine toxicology studies for the presence of alcohol and drugs will also be performed. The death also remains under investigation by the Venice Police Department and the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

Funeral arrangements remain pending at this time.

