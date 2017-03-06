EAST ALTON - It took 48 years, but Cecil Wade of East Alton finally received his Purple Heart medal from services in the Vietnam War.

He also received an Army commendation medal for valor this past year at Scott Air Force Base.

Wade was injured in Vietnam in 1968 and hospitalized a long period of time, but until he filed claims with the Veterans Administration for his injuries, it was an after-thought.

“We were talking there at the Veterans Service office and I was asked if I had the Purple Heart and I said no. We put together the paper work for it and received all the records. I submitted a form to the Department of Army and it came back in front of the board and they said, ‘yes,’ I should have gotten it (the Purple Heart). I also received an Army Commendation for Valor and another battle star on my Vietnam Service Medal.”

Wade said the ceremony at Scott Air Force Base was quite moving for him. Friends and fellow riders, Master Sgts. John and Brenda Roskom spearheaded the ceremony for him.

“I ride with Combat Veterans Association and with Patriot Guard as well with my wife,” he said. “The Combat Veterans Association took the ball and ran with it and set everything up at Scott Air Force Base. It was a huge thing.”

Wade recalled the incident in which he was injured. He was in an attack and in the South Vietnam’s Central Highlands, battling the North Vietnamese Army.

“We were on a combat assault in Vietnam,” he said. “The combat assault was done by a helicopter and was going to a certain hill and it turned out the North Vietnamese had a complex set up. As we were approaching, a full firefight was in progress and they started shooting at our chopper. We were forced to jump.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I had a full pack on and it shifted on my back and when I hit one of my legs was hyper extended and blew up like a balloon. I couldn’t walk or do anything other than crawl. I lost my rifle and all I had was hand grenades to throw. I got behind a log and handed them to some guys that needed them.”

Wade was eventually helicoptered out to safety after being injured. Wade was recognized with additional commendations at the Scott Air Force Base ceremony because of valor he displayed in other intense battles with the North Vietnamese. He was credited for saving several lives with his heroic actions.

Later in life, Wade was diagnosed with PTSD from the war. He meets with other veterans every week now in Cottage Hills and he said that helps to discuss their various experiences.

After his injury, Wade spent five months in the hospital and when his leg was doing well enough, he went to Germany and eventually to Fort Lewis, Wash., where he started training and marching and his leg locked up and he was again hospitalized. His orders were changed and he finished his Army career in finance. Wade was a sergeant within the U.S. Army. Wade retired after a career in banking and insurance business.

Wade has since had complete knee reconstruction and has a titanium knee.

“I can exercise to a certain point but can’t bend my knee real far,” he said. “I used to play baseball and basketball, but now I can only walk on the treadmill for a little while, but I do exercise.”

Wade said he felt thankful to live through the Vietnam experience and he said he will continue to support veterans through his efforts with the Patriot Guard and Combat Veterans Association. He said if he had an opportunity join the military again, he would do so and he has no regrets.

The East Alton man said he will never forget the ceremony at Scott Air Force Base.

“I broke into tears and couldn’t believe all the people who were there,” he said. “There were a lot of military people there.”

More like this: