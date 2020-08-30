ST. LOUIS, Mo. (Aug. 26, 2020) – During Childhood Cancer Awareness Month this September, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood or platelets to support kids, teens and young adults battling cancer, as well as others in need of transfusions.

The National Cancer Institute estimates that more than 15,000 children and adolescents in the U.S. are diagnosed with cancer each year. Childhood cancer patients may need blood products on a regular basis during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Cancer and cancer treatments can put patients at risk for low red blood cell and platelet counts. Some types of chemotherapy can damage bone marrow, lowering the production of red blood cells and platelets. Cancers such as leukemia and lymphoma attack the bone marrow as well. Blood and platelet transfusions can enable patients to receive critical treatments needed to fight and survive cancer.

Blood and platelet donations are needed to ensure blood products are available for pediatric cancer patients and others throughout this pandemic. As a thank-you, those who come to give Sept. 4-8 will receive a pair of Red Cross branded socks, while supplies last!

Make an appointment to donate by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Blood drives are also essential in helping ensure blood is available for patients this winter. To learn more and sign up to host a blood drive this fall and winter, visit RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.

Who blood donations help

Ansley Gilich is an outgoing, kind, funny and very smart 7-year-old who enjoys dancing and singing with her family and friends. Earlier this year, Ansley was diagnosed with b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia – the most common type of childhood cancer – and has needed blood products during treatment.

“She is beautiful inside and out and is kicking cancer’s butt like the little warrior princess that she is,” said Michelle Gilich, Ansley’s mother, who joined family to host a blood drive to give back to other patients who also need blood. “We know there’s a need for blood products due to the coronavirus pandemic, and we want to help as much as we can.”

Important COVID-19 information for donors

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may qualify to be convalescent plasma donors. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus. Donors can expect to receive the results of their antibody test within 7 to 10 days through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or the donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 1-15

IL

Jersey

Jerseyville

9/10/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, 1009 N. State Street

_______________

Macoupin

Brighton

9/1/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Brighton Betsey Ann Fire Protection District, 105 Myrtle Street

Staunton

9/4/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Staunton High School, 801 N. Deneen

_______________

Madison

Collinsville

9/1/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia

9/15/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia

Godfrey

9/9/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Alton Wood River Sportsmens Club, 3109 Godfrey Rd.

9/14/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd.

Hamel

9/14/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hamel Community Building, 10 Park Ave.

_______________

Bond

Greenville

9/10/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Post 1377, 2043 South 4th Street

Pocahontas

9/8/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Nicholas Church, 401 East State Street

_______________

Christian

Assumption

9/3/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kemmerer Village, 941 N 2500 East Rd

Pana

9/2/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 619 Kitchell

_______________

Clay

Louisville

9/3/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Full Armor Christian Academy, 600 Erwin Street

_______________

Clinton

Aviston

9/14/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Aviston Elementary School, 350 South Hull Street

Beckemeyer

9/15/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 391 Louis Street

Carlyle

9/10/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Carlyle Lake Visitors Center, 801 Lake Road

_______________

Coles

Charleston

9/6/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Home Church, 2350 East Madison

9/14/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Post 1592 VFW, 1821 20th Street

Mattoon

9/1/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., The Salvation Army, 1300 Richmond Avenue

_______________

Crawford

Hutsonville

9/11/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hutsonville High School, 500 West Clover Street

Robinson

9/3/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Robinson Community Center, 300 South Lincoln

_______________

Cumberland

Toledo

9/1/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Neal Center YMCA, 130 Courthouse Square

_______________

Effingham

Effingham

9/1/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

9/2/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

9/3/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

9/5/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

9/8/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

9/9/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

9/10/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

9/12/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

9/15/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Teutopolis

9/1/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Teutopolis Banquet Hall, 210 S Pearl

_______________

Fayette

Ramsey

9/10/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ramsey Christian Church, 206 South Jefferson

Vandalia

9/15/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Vandalia Moose Lodge, 328 South 3rd Street

9/15/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Zimmerman's Greenhouse, 1386 East 1050 Avenue

_______________

Greene

Greenfield

9/8/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Greenfield, 1152 NE 575 Street

_______________

Jefferson

Belle Rive

9/8/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Belle Rive Missionary Baptist Church, 401 South Main Street

Dix

9/4/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dix Community Center, 217 North Main

_______________

Monroe

Columbia

9/4/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street

9/13/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 400 Palmer Rd

Waterloo

9/15/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Paul UCC-Waterloo, 1st and Main

_______________

Montgomery

Nokomis

9/8/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Louis Parish Center, East Union Street

_______________

Randolph

Chester

9/3/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Hall, 500 East Opdyke

Coulterville

9/2/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Coulterville VFW, 511 VFW Street

Sparta

9/1/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Spartan Light Metal, 510 East McClurken

_______________

Richland

Olney

9/10/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW, 205 North Walnut

_______________

Saint Clair

Belleville

9/8/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Memorial Hospital Belleville, 4500 Memorial Drive

Fairview Heights

9/1/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

9/2/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

9/3/2020: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

9/4/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

9/5/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

9/6/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

9/7/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

9/8/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

9/9/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

9/10/2020: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

9/11/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

9/12/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

9/13/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

9/14/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

9/15/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

Marissa

9/3/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Friedens United Church of Christ, 820 North Main Street

Millstadt

9/4/2020: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., St James Catholic Parish & School, 412 W Washington Ave

O Fallon

9/8/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury O'Fallon, 1118 Central Park Dr

Shiloh

9/3/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Corpus Christi Parish Center, 206 Rasp

_______________

Washington

Nashville

9/8/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington County Hospital-Nashville, 705 South Grand

MO

Clay

Gladstone

9/1/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Community Center, 6901 North Holmes Street

Liberty

9/2/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Crowley Furniture & Mattress, 200 N, Rte 291

_______________

Crawford

Steelville

9/8/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 211 N. 1st St.

_______________

Franklin

Pacific

9/14/2020: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., New Beginnings Lutheran Church, 791 New Beginnings Drive

Washington

9/1/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

9/2/2020: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

9/4/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hillermann Nursery & Florist, Inc., 2601 E. 5th Street

9/5/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

9/6/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

9/7/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

9/8/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

9/9/2020: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

9/12/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

9/13/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

9/14/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

9/15/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

_______________

Jefferson

Arnold

9/1/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Hotel, 3800 Hwy 141

9/1/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Baptist Church Arnold, 2012 Missouri State Rd.

9/11/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Hotel, 3800 Hwy 141

9/11/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Hope United Methodist Church, 3921 Jeffco Blvd

De Soto

9/10/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 2000 Grace Way

Festus

9/9/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Gold Star Harley-Davidson, 2435 Hwy 67

9/15/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 107 Truman Blvd.

9/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Festus Public Library, 406 West Main Street

Hillsboro

9/4/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Missouri Department of Social Services, 10325 Hwy 21

_______________

Lincoln

Silex

9/2/2020: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., Silex High School, 64 Highway UU

Troy

Article continues after sponsor message

9/4/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 100 Thompson Drive

9/10/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 444 Hwy J

_______________

Madison

Fredericktown

9/1/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Faith Family Worship Center, 600 Sargent Drive

_______________

Monroe

Madison

9/11/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Madison C-3 School, 309 Thomas Street

Paris

9/3/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 106 N. Main

_______________

Montgomery

Montgomery City

9/1/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 318 Sturgeon

_______________

Pike

Louisiana

9/4/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Twin Pike Family YMCA, 614 Kelly Ln

_______________

Randolph

Huntsville

9/15/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 301 South Main

Moberly

9/11/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Central Christian College of the Bible, 911 East Urbandale Dr.

_______________

Saint Charles

Lake Saint Louis

9/14/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Lord Lutheran Church, 500 Cedar Circle Drive

O Fallon

9/9/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway

9/10/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway

Saint Charles

9/10/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury St. Charles, 380 Mulholand Dr

9/15/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 115 S. 6th Street

Saint Peters

9/1/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

9/2/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

9/3/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

9/4/2020: 8:15 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

9/5/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

9/6/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

9/7/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

9/8/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

9/9/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

9/10/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

9/11/2020: 8:15 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

9/12/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

9/13/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

9/14/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

9/15/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

Wentzville

9/1/2020: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., Daniel Boone Elementary School, 201 W Hwy D

_______________

Saint Francois

Desloge

9/3/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 300 Lincoln St

9/15/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Faith Cowboy Church, 6108 E. Outer Rd.

Farmington

9/2/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Farmington Public Library, 101 N. A Street

9/3/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Heights Church, 4982 Flat River Road

9/8/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Steps Church of God, 306 N Carleton

9/12/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Farmington Civic Center, 2 Black Knight Drive

_______________

Saint Louis

Ballwin

9/10/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Free Church, 1375 Carman Road

9/11/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Free Church, 1375 Carman Road

Chesterfield

9/1/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

9/2/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

9/3/2020: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

9/4/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

9/5/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

9/6/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

9/7/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

9/8/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Doubletree Hotel and Conference Center, 16625 Swingley Ridge Rd.

9/8/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

9/9/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Doubletree Hotel and Conference Center, 16625 Swingley Ridge Rd.

9/9/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

9/10/2020: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

9/11/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

9/12/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

9/13/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

9/14/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

9/15/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

Ellisville

9/9/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Auto Spa Etc, 8 Ellisville Town Center

9/10/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Ellisville Park Administration, 225 Kiefer Creek Rd

Eureka

9/9/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Central Baptist Church, 601 North Central

9/10/2020: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Holiday Inn, 4901 Six Flag Rd

9/11/2020: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Holiday Inn, 4901 Six Flag Rd

Fenton

9/2/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., RiverChase, 990 Horan

9/15/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Clayton Corp, 866 Horan Dr

9/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd

Florissant

9/2/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

9/3/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

9/9/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

9/10/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

Manchester

9/3/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive

Normandy

9/13/2020: 8:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., St Ann Catholic Church, 7530 Natural Bridge Rd

Saint Louis

9/1/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

9/1/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

9/1/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Center of Clayton, 50 Gay Avenue

9/1/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheraton Westport Chalet, 191 Westport Plaza Drive

9/2/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheraton Westport Chalet, 191 Westport Plaza Drive

9/2/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

9/2/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

9/2/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria

9/3/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

9/3/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

9/3/2020: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Olivette City Center, 1140 Dielman Rd

9/3/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Rooftop Church, 9217 Gravois Road

9/4/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

9/4/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

9/5/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

9/6/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

9/7/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

9/8/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

9/8/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Inn & Suites Brentwood, 8700 Eager Road

9/8/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Boulevard- Richmond Heights, 26 The Boulevard

9/9/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

9/10/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

9/11/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

9/12/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

9/13/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

9/14/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

9/15/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

9/15/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria

Valley Park

9/11/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Southwest, 5 Lambert Drury Place

Wildwood

9/11/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA, 2641 Highway 109

9/13/2020: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Albans Catholic Church, 2001 Shepard Road

_______________

Saint Louis City

Saint Louis

9/1/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

9/1/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Anheuser-Busch, 1200 Lynch Street

9/2/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

9/3/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

9/4/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

9/5/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

9/6/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

9/7/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

9/8/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

9/9/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Forest Park, 2111 Sulphur Ave

9/9/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

9/10/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

9/11/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

9/11/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Moto Museum, 3441 Olive St

9/12/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

9/13/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

9/14/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

9/15/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

9/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Anheuser-Busch, 1200 Lynch Street

_______________

Sainte Genevieve

Sainte Genevieve

9/10/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW, 852 Memorial Hill

_______________

Warren

Warrenton

9/14/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Warrenton Wesleyan Church, 806 S. Hwy 47

Wright City

9/4/2020: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Wright City High School, 520 Westwood Road

How to donate blood

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age?in most states?(16 with parental consent?where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

###

More like this:

Red Cross Urges Individuals To Donate Blood Or Platelets Now For Summer
Jul 20, 2025
American Red Cross Maintains Shelters, Sets Blood Drives, Following Severe Weather
Mar 17, 2025
BJC Community Cares Blood Drives Are Set
Jul 8, 2025
Boosting Community Health: Red Cross Offers Free A1C Testing For Blood Donors In March
Feb 26, 2025
Carlinville Community To Host Community Blood Drive With ImpactLife Wednesday, July 2
Jun 18, 2025

 