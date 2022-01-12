ST. LOUIS - There will likely be snow in the St. Louis area this weekend, but National Weather Service forecasters are predicting a limited amount.

Right now the NWS is projecting a trace to 2 inches of snow in the St. Louis area Friday to Saturday, but right now that is still subject to change, meteorologist Lydia Jaja said on Wednesday afternoon.

Temps will be high in the mid-40s to 50s on Thursday, then drop to mid-30s to low 40s on Friday, she said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jaja said it is “abnormal” not to have any measurable snowfall by January 14 of a given year in the St. Louis area.

This is the present NWS forecast for the St. Louis area: "A mix of rain and snow will begin falling across the region Friday afternoon with the best chances for all snow falling across northeast Missouri and far west-central Illinois where the air temperature will be below freezing.

Rain will change over to snow from north to south as the air temperature cools below freezing through the afternoon and early evening, becoming all snow by Friday evening.

Snow will continue through Saturday morning, diminishing Saturday afternoon and evening as the system moves out of the area."

More like this: