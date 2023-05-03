CHICAGO - Former ComEd lobbyist Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, retired ComEd vice president John Hooker, and former ComEd consultant Jay Doherty were found guilty on each and every count of a nine-count indictment accusing them of conspiracy, bribery, and falsifying documents.

Federal prosecutors accused the defendants of using their influence to reward former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and his associates for about eight years beginning in 2011, in order to ensure Madigan would help them pass legislation beneficial to ComEd.

These are reactions from area legislators on the verdicts:

Rep. Elik Statement on Corruption Trial Verdict Tied to Former House Speaker Mike Madigan

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton) issued a statement following the verdict in the corruption trial connected to former House Speaker Mike Madigan:

“Today’s verdict reaffirms what has been wrong with our state government for decades and further proves why we need stronger anti-corruption reforms signed into law. The corrupt acts by these lobbyists connected to former Illinois House Speaker have been decades in the making. I hope this guilty verdict sends a message to the Democrat leadership that the old way of conducting business in the legislature should be over and it’s time to pass meaningful anti-corruption reforms in the legislature.”

Sen. Harriss releases statement following ComEd trial verdict

SPRINGFIELD – State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) has released the following statement following the multiple guilty verdicts in the ComEd bribery trial:

“While it’s already widely known, this case demonstrates just how corrupt the system is here in Illinois. While I’m encouraged by the guilty verdicts, there is still a long way to go to reform the system that has plagued our state for far too long. If anything, I hope this case finally puts pressure on the General Assembly to enact reforms to fix a system where politicians too often serve their interests ahead of those they are supposed to represent.”

Rep. Davidsmeyer Statement on ComEd Corruption Trial

JACKSONVILLE - State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Jacksonville) released the following statement concerning the verdicts from the “ComEd Four” bribery trial:

“Nobody should be surprised by the verdicts handed down today to the these first four defendants. Their actions, working with confidants of longtime Speaker Madigan to abuse the trust of all Illinoisans, are unacceptable and cannot continue in the Illinois General Assembly. I call on my colleagues in the Democrat majority to finally show some leadership on real ethics reforms to stop this culture of corruption and root out this criminal behavior.”

