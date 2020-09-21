Area Legislators Hold Press Conference To Promote 2020 Census
EAST ST. LOUIS – Area Metro East legislators will hold a press conference with state officials and community leaders to promote the 2020 Census Monday.
Senators Belt and Crowe, Representatives Greenwood, Hoffman, and Stuart and community leaders will hold a media availability after the event at 10:30 a.m. Masks must be worn at all times.
For questions or additional information, Belt urges residents to contact his office at 618-875-1212 or visit SenatorBelt.com.