GODFREY – The works of more than 45 local high school artists are being showcased in the Lewis and Clark Community College 2017 Regional High School Art Exhibition in the Ahlemeyer Atrium (Trimpe 141) on L&C’s Godfrey Campus.

The art exhibition is free and open to the public, and will culminate with a closing reception and awards ceremony from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, May 21. Exhibit hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dee Kilgo, local artist and community arts organizer, coordinated the exhibition which showcases the art of students from Alton High School, Roxana High School, Marquette Catholic High School and Edwardsville High School.

“We are extremely grateful to Karen Cooper at Illinois American Water and Quint Long at Picture This and More for making this show possible,” Kilgo said. “This exhibit not only celebrates the achievements of young artists, but it also becomes a tribute to the teachers who are so important in developing their students' talents."

Article continues after sponsor message

The show features original two- and three-dimensional artworks created in a variety of techniques including drawing, painting, photography, ceramics, papier mache and mixed media. All displayed pieces were created as part of the school's art curriculum and chosen for the exhibit by the students' art instructors.

Chris Brennan, L&C art coordinator and assistant art professor, said the exhibition is an opportunity for students to show their art to the community, and a recruitment tool for L&C’s Associate in Fine Arts program.

“We are glad to host the exhibition and showcase the talents of our local high school students,” Brennan said. “There is a great variety of works, and I encourage the public to visit the exhibition.”

The show is sponsored by a generous donation from Illinois American Water, and Picture This and More custom framing is the awards sponsor.

For more on these events and others happening on campus, visit www.lc.edu/events.

More like this: