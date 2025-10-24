ALTON - Here is a complete schedule of area football games on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. Our live-streaming game will be Roxana at Marquette.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

https://www.riverbender.com/video/live/details.cfm?id=1658

FRIDAY

Alton (0-8) at Highland

Edwardsville (4-4) at DeSmet (4-4)

Columbia (6-2) at Jersey (1-7)

Roxana (5-3) at Marquette (5-3)

Taylorville (4-4) at Civic Memorial (2-6)

Dupo (7-1) at EAWR (0-8)

Granite City (0-8) at Ottawa (2-6)

Article continues after sponsor message

East St Louis (6-2) at IMG Academy

Capital City Mo. at Belleville East (6-2)

Kaneland (6-2) at Althoff (4-4)

Belleville West (3-5) at Vianney

Triad (4-4) at Collinsville (3-5)

O'Fallon (3-5) at LaSalle-Peru (2-6)

Staunton (4-4) at Greenville (5-3)

Hillsboro (4-4) at Southwestern (1-7)

Brown County (7-1) at Calhoun (8-0)

Carrolton (5-3) at Concord Triopia (4-4)

Greenfield (5-3) at Mendon Unity (4-4)

More like this:

Area High School Football Schedule for Week 8
Oct 16, 2025
Tigers' Kannan Secures State Spot in Girls Sectional Tennis Singles, Tigers Take Title, Quincy Second, Belleville West Third
4 days ago
Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025
2 days ago
Marquette Catholic Girls Tennis Edges Highland in Tight Match
Sep 29, 2025
Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Wednesday, Oct. 8, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025
Oct 10, 2025

 