Area High School Football Schedule for Week 9

Catch the live broadcast as Roxana and Marquette, both 5-3.

ALTON - Here is a complete schedule of area football games on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025.

Our live-streaming game will be Roxana at Marquette.

https://www.riverbender.com/video/live/details.cfm?id=1658

FRIDAY

Alton (0-8) at Highland
Edwardsville (4-4) at DeSmet (4-4)
Columbia (6-2) at Jersey (1-7)
Roxana (5-3) at Marquette (5-3)
Taylorville (4-4) at Civic Memorial (2-6)
Dupo (7-1) at EAWR (0-8)
Granite City (0-8) at Ottawa (2-6)
East St Louis (6-2) at IMG Academy
Capital City Mo. at Belleville East (6-2)
Kaneland (6-2) at Althoff (4-4)
Belleville West (3-5) at Vianney
Triad (4-4) at Collinsville (3-5)
O'Fallon (3-5) at LaSalle-Peru (2-6)
Staunton (4-4) at Greenville (5-3)
Hillsboro (4-4) at Southwestern (1-7)
Brown County (7-1) at Calhoun (8-0)
Carrolton (5-3) at Concord Triopia (4-4)
Greenfield (5-3) at Mendon Unity (4-4)