ALTON - Here is a complete schedule of area football games on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025.

Friday

EAWR (0-7) at Roxana (4-3)

CM (1-6) at Jersey (1-6). This is the Riverbender.com live game of the week. Click here to watch the contest.

O'Fallon (3-4) at East St Louis (5-2)

Belleville East (5-2) at Belleville West (3-4)

Alton (0-7) at Edwardsville (3-4)

Alton Marquette (5-2) at Hayti MO., (2-5)

Highland (4-3) at Mascoutah (5-2)

Belleville Althoff (4-3) at St. Mary's (1-2)

Southwestern (1-6) at Greenville (4-3)

Triad (4-3) at Waterloo (5-2)

Gillespie (2-5) at Staunton (3-4)

Cahokia (6-1) at Collinsville (3-4)

Granite City (0-7) at Doniphan MO.

Beardstown (1-6) at Carrollton (4-3)

Calhoun (7-0) at Jacksonville Routt (1-6)

Pawnee (6-1) at Metro East Lutheran (6-1) 8-man Football

