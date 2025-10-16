Area High School Football Schedule for Week 8
Marquette, holding a strong 5-2 record, aims to maintain momentum against Hayti’s 2-5 team in Friday’s away game.
ALTON - Here is a complete schedule of area football games on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025.
Friday
EAWR (0-7) at Roxana (4-3)
CM (1-6) at Jersey (1-6). This is the Riverbender.com live game of the week. Click here to watch the contest.
O'Fallon (3-4) at East St Louis (5-2)
Belleville East (5-2) at Belleville West (3-4)
Alton (0-7) at Edwardsville (3-4)
Alton Marquette (5-2) at Hayti MO., (2-5)
Highland (4-3) at Mascoutah (5-2)
Belleville Althoff (4-3) at St. Mary's (1-2)
Southwestern (1-6) at Greenville (4-3)
Triad (4-3) at Waterloo (5-2)
Gillespie (2-5) at Staunton (3-4)
Cahokia (6-1) at Collinsville (3-4)
Granite City (0-7) at Doniphan MO.
Beardstown (1-6) at Carrollton (4-3)
Calhoun (7-0) at Jacksonville Routt (1-6)
Pawnee (6-1) at Metro East Lutheran (6-1) 8-man Football
