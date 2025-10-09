ALTON - Here is a complete schedule of area football games on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The Riverbender.com live game of the week is Breese Central at Roxana in a key matchup.

FRIDAY

Jersey (1-5) at Triad (3-3)

East St. Louis (4-2) at Belleville East (5-1)

Carrollton (4-2) at Calhoun (6-0)

Waterloo (4-2) at Highland (4-2)

Breese Mater Dei (2-4) at Belleville Althoff (3-3)

Article continues after sponsor message

Marquette Catholic (4-2) at Madison (1-4)

Mascoutah (4-2) at Civic Memorial (1-4)

Belleville West (2-4) at Alton (0-6)

Freeburg (5-1) at East Alton-Wood River (0-6)

Breese Central (5-1) at Roxana (4-2) (This is the Riverbender.com live game of the week. Click here for information).

Staunton (3-3) at Vandalia (6-0)

Edwardsville (2-4) at O'Fallon 3-3)

Collinsville (3-3) at Marion (3-3)

Granite City (0-6) at Mt. Vernon (2-4)

Martinsville (3-3) at Metro East Lutheran (5-1) 8-man football

More like this:

Play It Again Sports Roundup - Sept. 23, 24 and 25, 2025
Sep 26, 2025
Play It Again Sports Football Roundup - Friday, Oct. 3, 2025
5 days ago
Play It Again Sports Roundup - Tuesday, Sept. 30, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025
Oct 2, 2025
Play It Again Sports Roundup - Monday, Sept. 29, 2025
Sep 30, 2025
Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025
6 days ago

 