Area High School Football Schedule for Week 7

Calhoun holds an undefeated 6-0 record and will test their dominance against strong Carrollton, standing at 4-2.

ALTON - Here is a complete schedule of area football games on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. The Riverbender.com live game of the week is Breese Central at Roxana in a key matchup.

FRIDAY

Jersey (1-5) at Triad (3-3)
East St. Louis (4-2) at Belleville East (5-1)
Carrollton (4-2) at Calhoun (6-0)
Waterloo (4-2) at Highland (4-2)
Breese Mater Dei (2-4) at Belleville Althoff (3-3)
Marquette Catholic (4-2) at Madison (1-4)
Mascoutah (4-2) at Civic Memorial (1-4)
Belleville West (2-4) at Alton (0-6)
Freeburg (5-1) at East Alton-Wood River (0-6)
Breese Central (5-1) at Roxana (4-2) (This is the Riverbender.com live game of the week. Click here for information).
Staunton (3-3) at Vandalia (6-0)
Edwardsville (2-4) at O'Fallon 3-3)
Collinsville (3-3) at Marion (3-3)
Granite City (0-6) at Mt. Vernon (2-4)
Martinsville (3-3) at Metro East Lutheran (5-1)

8-man football