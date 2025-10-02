Area High School Football Schedule for Week 6
Both 4-1 Roxana and Freeburg face off in a game that could define their dominating starts this season.
ALTON - Here is a complete schedule of area football games on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025.
The Game of the Week to be livestreamed on Riverbender.com will be Highland at Civic Memorial at 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Waterloo (3-2) at Jersey (1-4)
East St Louis (3-2) at Edwardsville (2-3)
Belleville East (4-1) at Alton (0-5)
Roxana (4-1) at Freeburg (4-1)
Carrollton (3-2) at North Greene (0-5)
Highland (3-2) at Civic Memorial (1-4)
Belleville Althoff (2-3) at Collinsville (3-2)
Marquette Catholic (4-1) at Heyworth (4-1)
East Alton-Wood River (0-5) at Columbia (4-1)
O’Fallon (2-3) at Belleville West (2-3)
Carbondale (1-4) at Granite City (0-5)
Northwestern (3-2) at Calhoun (5-0)
Southwestern (1-4) at Gillespie (1-4)
Triad (3-2) at Mascoutah (3-2)
Pana (4-1) at Staunton (4-1)
South Fork (5-0) at Metro East Lutheran (5-0) 8-man Football
*All games start at 7:00 p.m
