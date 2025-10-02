ALTON - Here is a complete schedule of area football games on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The Game of the Week to be livestreamed on Riverbender.com will be Highland at Civic Memorial at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Waterloo (3-2) at Jersey (1-4)

East St Louis (3-2) at Edwardsville (2-3)

Belleville East (4-1) at Alton (0-5)

Roxana (4-1) at Freeburg (4-1)

Carrollton (3-2) at North Greene (0-5)

Highland (3-2) at Civic Memorial (1-4)

Article continues after sponsor message

Belleville Althoff (2-3) at Collinsville (3-2)

Marquette Catholic (4-1) at Heyworth (4-1)

East Alton-Wood River (0-5) at Columbia (4-1)

O’Fallon (2-3) at Belleville West (2-3)

Carbondale (1-4) at Granite City (0-5)

Northwestern (3-2) at Calhoun (5-0)

Southwestern (1-4) at Gillespie (1-4)

Triad (3-2) at Mascoutah (3-2)

Pana (4-1) at Staunton (4-1)

South Fork (5-0) at Metro East Lutheran (5-0) 8-man Football

*All games start at 7:00 p.m

More like this:

Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025
6 days ago
Play It Again Sports Roundup - Tuesday, Sept. 30, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025
Today
Play It Again Sports Roundup - Monday, Sept. 29, 2025
2 days ago
Area High School Football Schedule for Week 5
Sep 25, 2025
Play It Again Sports Roundup - Sept. 23, 24 and 25, 2025
6 days ago

 