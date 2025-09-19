Area High School Football Schedule for Week 4 Columbia and Roxana, both unbeaten this season, meet Friday at 7 p.m. in a highly anticipated area football showdown streamed live on Riverbender.com. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Here is a complete schedule of area football games on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, and Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. The Games of the Week to be livestreamed on Riverbender.com will be Columbia at Roxana Friday at 7 p.m., and Aurora Central Catholic at Marquette Catholic Saturday at 11 a.m. FRIDAY, SEPT. 19, 2025 East St Louis (1-2) at Alton (0-3) Civic Memorial (1-2) at Triad (1-2) Belleville West (2-1) at Edwardsville (0-3) Columbia (3-0) at Roxana (3-0) Jersey (1-2 at Highland (2-1) EAWR (0-3) at Salem (1-2) Carlinville (2-1) at Staunton (3-0) Article continues after sponsor message Southwestern (0-3) at Vandalia (3-0) West Central (2-1) at Carrollton (1-2) North Greene (0-3) at Calhoun (3-0) Pleasant Hill (0-3) at Greenfield-Northwestern (1-2) Belleville East (3-0) at O’fallon (1-2) Collinsville (1-2) at Mt Vernon (1-2) Centralia (2-1) at Granite City (0-3) Marion (2-1) at Belleville Althoff (2-1) Blue Ridge at Metro East Lutheran (3-0) 8-man Football (Games are all at 7 p.m.) SATURDAY, SEPT. 20, 2025 11 a.m. - Aurora Central Catholic (3-0) at Alton Marquette (2-1) More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending