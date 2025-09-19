ALTON - Here is a complete schedule of area football games on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, and Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The Games of the Week to be livestreamed on Riverbender.com will be Columbia at Roxana Friday at 7 p.m., and Aurora Central Catholic at Marquette Catholic Saturday at 11 a.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 19, 2025

East St Louis (1-2) at Alton (0-3)

Civic Memorial (1-2) at Triad (1-2)

Belleville West (2-1) at Edwardsville (0-3)

Columbia (3-0) at Roxana (3-0)

Jersey (1-2 at Highland (2-1)

EAWR (0-3) at Salem (1-2)

Carlinville (2-1) at Staunton (3-0)

Article continues after sponsor message

Southwestern (0-3) at Vandalia (3-0)

West Central (2-1) at Carrollton (1-2)

North Greene (0-3) at Calhoun (3-0)

Pleasant Hill (0-3) at Greenfield-Northwestern (1-2)

Belleville East (3-0) at O’fallon (1-2)

Collinsville (1-2) at Mt Vernon (1-2)

Centralia (2-1) at Granite City (0-3)

Marion (2-1) at Belleville Althoff (2-1)

Blue Ridge at Metro East Lutheran (3-0) 8-man Football

(Games are all at 7 p.m.)

SATURDAY, SEPT. 20, 2025

11 a.m. - Aurora Central Catholic (3-0) at Alton Marquette (2-1)

More like this:

Kolby Clanin's Penalty Kick Secures O'Fallon Boys Soccer Victory Over Edwardsville
Sep 11, 2025
Marquette Catholic Girls Tennis Overwhelms Althoff 8-1
Sep 3, 2025
Marquette Catholic Dominates East Alton-Wood River Football With 48-0 Shutout
6 days ago
Play It Again Sports Prep Roundup - Friday, Sept. 12-Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025
5 days ago
Live On Riverbender.com: Friday Night Features CM at East Alton-Wood River, Quincy at Alton Football Games
Sep 5, 2025

 