Area High School Football Schedule for Week 4
Columbia and Roxana, both unbeaten this season, meet Friday at 7 p.m. in a highly anticipated area football showdown streamed live on Riverbender.com.
ALTON - Here is a complete schedule of area football games on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, and Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025.
The Games of the Week to be livestreamed on Riverbender.com will be Columbia at Roxana Friday at 7 p.m., and Aurora Central Catholic at Marquette Catholic Saturday at 11 a.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 19, 2025
East St Louis (1-2) at Alton (0-3)
Civic Memorial (1-2) at Triad (1-2)
Belleville West (2-1) at Edwardsville (0-3)
Columbia (3-0) at Roxana (3-0)
Jersey (1-2 at Highland (2-1)
EAWR (0-3) at Salem (1-2)
Carlinville (2-1) at Staunton (3-0)
Southwestern (0-3) at Vandalia (3-0)
West Central (2-1) at Carrollton (1-2)
North Greene (0-3) at Calhoun (3-0)
Pleasant Hill (0-3) at Greenfield-Northwestern (1-2)
Belleville East (3-0) at O’fallon (1-2)
Collinsville (1-2) at Mt Vernon (1-2)
Centralia (2-1) at Granite City (0-3)
Marion (2-1) at Belleville Althoff (2-1)
Blue Ridge at Metro East Lutheran (3-0) 8-man Football
(Games are all at 7 p.m.)
SATURDAY, SEPT. 20, 2025
11 a.m. - Aurora Central Catholic (3-0) at Alton Marquette (2-1)
