Our Daily Show Interview: Hyper Local Extreme Weather: Winter Weather Coming: From 1-23-23

ALTON - Times have been moved for basketball action in the Alton region for Tuesday night and forecasters still have a Winter Storm Warning posted for the region from this evening to Wednesday morning.

Alton’s varsity girls' basketball game has been switched from 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to 6:30 p.m. against East St. Louis. Marquette Catholic’s boys' game at home against Althoff has also been moved to a 6:30 p.m. start time.

Chad Scott of Hyper-Local Extreme Weather and other St. Louis area forecasters are warning that travel in the morning could be hazardous as heavy snowfall is anticipated overnight.

“As of right now we have a deepening low-pressure system over Southwestern U.S. that will ultimately sweep across Texas and take a hard left turn up toward the St. Louis area,” Scott said. “It is going to go over an area near Memphis, Tenn., and it is called the ‘Memphis low.’ This typically provides a snow trek to the St. Louis area. It is going to bring widespread snow to a large part of our region.”

Scott predicts as far as the timeline main precipitation starts at 8 to 10 Tuesday evening. He said the precipitation could start with a little rain and within an hour or less from about 10 to midnight it will begin a transition to snow.

"It will be a fast, quick hit,” he said. “This will be a very pretty, heavy wet snow and stick to everything and make beautiful winter scenery all across the area.”

“MODOT and IDOT workers will have a tough way to go the next 24-48 hours. They do great work, though. From 1 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, there will be big huge flakes and they will plummet the area at one inch per hour rates. This one will be a backbreaker. It will be really heavy. It will be good snowball-fighting weather Wednesday."

Scott continued and said there are a lot of concerns with this winter storm system.

“We could be looking at more but the latest consensus is St. Louis will be in the two to five-inch range of snow,” he said. “It will affect travel Wednesday morning, so people need to plan for it.”

