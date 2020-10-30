Listen to the story

Area cities have each released Halloween trick-or-treat times.

Some are offering trick-or-treating on Friday, Oct. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 31, and some just on Saturday, Oct. 31.

This is the complete city by city trick-or-treat list:

Alton - Saturday, Oct. 31, 4-9 p.m.

Bethalto - Friday, Oct. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-9 p.m.

Carrollton - Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

East Alton - Friday, Oct. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Edwardsville - Saturday, Oct. 31, 4-9 p.m.

Glen Carbon - Saturday, Oct. 31, Noon-9 p.m.

Godfrey - Friday, Oct. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Hardin - Saturday, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.

Jerseyville - Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-9 p.m.

Roxana - Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Wood River - Friday, Oct. 30, Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

