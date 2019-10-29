Area Halloween Parades, Trick-or-Treat Times and Events Calendar Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Halloween Parades • Oct. 26 — Jerseyville Halloween Festival and Parade at 10:00 a.m. • Oct. 27 — Wood River Halloween Parade at 1 p.m. • Oct. 27 — Hartford Halloween Parade at 3 p.m. • Oct. 29 — Bethalto Halloween Parade at 6 p.m. • Oct. 31 — Edwardsville Halloween Parade at 6:30 p.m. • Oct. 31 — Alton Halloween Parade at 7 p.m., half an hour earlier than previous years. Several communities also have announced trick-or-treat hours for Halloween: • Alton: Oct. 30-31, 6-8 p.m. • Wood River: Oct. 30-31, 6-8 p.m. • Bethalto: Oct. 30-31, 6 to 9 p.m., for children 13 years and younger. • Brighton: Oct. 26: 6 to 9 p.m., for children 13 years and younger. • East Alton: Oct. 30-31, 6 to 8 p.m. • Edwardsville: Oct. 30-31, noon to 9 p.m. • Glen Carbon: Oct. 30-31, 5 to 9 p.m. • Godfrey: Oct. 30-31, 6 to 8 p.m. • Grafton: Oct. 31, 6 to 8 p.m. • Hartford: Oct. 30, 6 to 8 p.m. Article continues after sponsor message • Jerseyville: Oct. 31, 5 to 9 p.m., for children 12 and younger. • Maryville: Oct. 31, dusk to 9 p.m. • Roxana: Oct. 31, 6 to 8 p.m. • South Roxana: Oct. 30-31, 6 to 8 p.m. Trunk or Treats / Fall Parties October 25th Edwardsville Moose 6pm - 8 pm

Happy Hour Barber Shop 6pm - 7:30pm

Zion Lutheran Church 6:30pm - 8pm October 26th Lovejoy Prebyterian Wood River Church 2pm - 5pm

Wood River Chiropratic 3pm - 7pm

Abundant Life Chrurch Wood River 4pm - 6pm

Roxana Park - 5pm - 8pm

Bethalto Church of God 6pm - 8pm

Connect Church 6pm - 8pm

Madison Country Sheriffs Department 6pm - 8pm

Vaugh Hill Church 5:30pm - 7pm October 27th Riverbender Community Center at Trust Auto 6pm to 8pm Friendship General Baptist 3pm - 5pm

Skyline Church Bethalto 3pm - 5pm

Happy Hooves Edwardsville 3pm - 5pm

Heartland Baptist 4pm - 6pm

Faith Lutheran Godfrey 4pm - 6pm

Emmanuel Free Methodist 4pm - 6pm

Beltline Christian Center 4pm - 6pm

Bethalto Library 5:30pm - 7:30pm

St Paul Lutheran Wood River 5:30pm - 7:30pm October 28th Step by Step Daycare 6pm - 8pm October 29th Bethalto Park 7pm - 8pm

Salu Park 6:30pm - 8:30pm October 30th South Roxana First Assembly 6pm

Cornerstone Church 6pm - 8pm

Godfrey Nazarene 6pm - 8pm

Brown St. Baptist 6pm - 8pm

Messiah Lutheran Alton 6pm - 7:30pm If you have any additional items to add to the Halloween events area, e-mail dbrannan@riverbender.com and they will immediately be inserted. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending