Halloween Parades

• Oct. 26 — Jerseyville Halloween Festival and Parade at 10:00 a.m.

• Oct. 27 — Wood River Halloween Parade at 1 p.m.

• Oct. 27 — Hartford Halloween Parade at 3 p.m.

• Oct. 29 — Bethalto Halloween Parade at 6 p.m.

• Oct. 31 — Edwardsville Halloween Parade at 6:30 p.m.

• Oct. 31 — Alton Halloween Parade at 7 p.m., half an hour earlier than previous years.

Several communities also have announced trick-or-treat hours for Halloween:

• Alton: Oct. 30-31, 6-8 p.m.

• Wood River: Oct. 30-31, 6-8 p.m.

• Bethalto: Oct. 30-31, 6 to 9 p.m., for children 13 years and younger.

• Brighton: Oct. 26: 6 to 9 p.m., for children 13 years and younger.

• East Alton: Oct. 30-31, 6 to 8 p.m.

• Edwardsville: Oct. 30-31, noon to 9 p.m.

• Glen Carbon: Oct. 30-31, 5 to 9 p.m.

• Godfrey: Oct. 30-31, 6 to 8 p.m.

• Grafton: Oct. 31, 6 to 8 p.m.

• Hartford: Oct. 30, 6 to 8 p.m.

• Jerseyville: Oct. 31, 5 to 9 p.m., for children 12 and younger.

• Maryville: Oct. 31, dusk to 9 p.m.

• Roxana: Oct. 31, 6 to 8 p.m.

• South Roxana: Oct. 30-31, 6 to 8 p.m.

Trunk or Treats / Fall Parties

October 25th

Edwardsville Moose 6pm - 8 pm
Happy Hour Barber Shop 6pm - 7:30pm
Zion Lutheran Church 6:30pm - 8pm

October 26th

Lovejoy Prebyterian Wood River Church 2pm - 5pm
Wood River Chiropratic 3pm - 7pm
Abundant Life Chrurch Wood River 4pm - 6pm
Roxana Park - 5pm - 8pm
Bethalto Church of God 6pm - 8pm
Connect Church 6pm - 8pm
Madison Country Sheriffs Department 6pm - 8pm
Vaugh Hill Church 5:30pm - 7pm

October 27th

Riverbender Community Center at Trust Auto 6pm to 8pm

Friendship General Baptist 3pm - 5pm
Skyline Church Bethalto 3pm - 5pm
Happy Hooves Edwardsville 3pm - 5pm
Heartland Baptist 4pm - 6pm
Faith Lutheran Godfrey 4pm - 6pm
Emmanuel Free Methodist 4pm - 6pm
Beltline Christian Center 4pm - 6pm
Bethalto Library 5:30pm - 7:30pm
St Paul Lutheran Wood River 5:30pm - 7:30pm

October 28th

Step by Step Daycare 6pm - 8pm

October 29th

Bethalto Park 7pm - 8pm
Salu Park 6:30pm - 8:30pm

October 30th

South Roxana First Assembly 6pm
Cornerstone Church 6pm - 8pm
Godfrey Nazarene 6pm - 8pm
Brown St. Baptist 6pm - 8pm
Messiah Lutheran Alton 6pm - 7:30pm

If you have any additional items to add to the Halloween events area, e-mail dbrannan@riverbender.com and they will immediately be inserted.

