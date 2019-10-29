Area Halloween Parades, Trick-or-Treat Times and Events Calendar
Halloween Parades
• Oct. 26 — Jerseyville Halloween Festival and Parade at 10:00 a.m.
• Oct. 27 — Wood River Halloween Parade at 1 p.m.
• Oct. 27 — Hartford Halloween Parade at 3 p.m.
• Oct. 29 — Bethalto Halloween Parade at 6 p.m.
• Oct. 31 — Edwardsville Halloween Parade at 6:30 p.m.
• Oct. 31 — Alton Halloween Parade at 7 p.m., half an hour earlier than previous years.
Several communities also have announced trick-or-treat hours for Halloween:
• Alton: Oct. 30-31, 6-8 p.m.
• Wood River: Oct. 30-31, 6-8 p.m.
• Bethalto: Oct. 30-31, 6 to 9 p.m., for children 13 years and younger.
• Brighton: Oct. 26: 6 to 9 p.m., for children 13 years and younger.
• East Alton: Oct. 30-31, 6 to 8 p.m.
• Edwardsville: Oct. 30-31, noon to 9 p.m.
• Glen Carbon: Oct. 30-31, 5 to 9 p.m.
• Godfrey: Oct. 30-31, 6 to 8 p.m.
• Grafton: Oct. 31, 6 to 8 p.m.
• Hartford: Oct. 30, 6 to 8 p.m.
• Jerseyville: Oct. 31, 5 to 9 p.m., for children 12 and younger.
• Maryville: Oct. 31, dusk to 9 p.m.
• Roxana: Oct. 31, 6 to 8 p.m.
• South Roxana: Oct. 30-31, 6 to 8 p.m.
Trunk or Treats / Fall Parties
October 25th
Edwardsville Moose 6pm - 8 pm
Happy Hour Barber Shop 6pm - 7:30pm
Zion Lutheran Church 6:30pm - 8pm
October 26th
Lovejoy Prebyterian Wood River Church 2pm - 5pm
Wood River Chiropratic 3pm - 7pm
Abundant Life Chrurch Wood River 4pm - 6pm
Roxana Park - 5pm - 8pm
Bethalto Church of God 6pm - 8pm
Connect Church 6pm - 8pm
Madison Country Sheriffs Department 6pm - 8pm
Vaugh Hill Church 5:30pm - 7pm
October 27th
Riverbender Community Center at Trust Auto 6pm to 8pm
Friendship General Baptist 3pm - 5pm
Skyline Church Bethalto 3pm - 5pm
Happy Hooves Edwardsville 3pm - 5pm
Heartland Baptist 4pm - 6pm
Faith Lutheran Godfrey 4pm - 6pm
Emmanuel Free Methodist 4pm - 6pm
Beltline Christian Center 4pm - 6pm
Bethalto Library 5:30pm - 7:30pm
St Paul Lutheran Wood River 5:30pm - 7:30pm
October 28th
Step by Step Daycare 6pm - 8pm
October 29th
Bethalto Park 7pm - 8pm
Salu Park 6:30pm - 8:30pm
October 30th
South Roxana First Assembly 6pm
Cornerstone Church 6pm - 8pm
Godfrey Nazarene 6pm - 8pm
Brown St. Baptist 6pm - 8pm
Messiah Lutheran Alton 6pm - 7:30pm
If you have any additional items to add to the Halloween events area, e-mail dbrannan@riverbender.com and they will immediately be inserted.
