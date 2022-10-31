EAST ALTON - These are some area Halloween decoration submissions.

The photos above and the photo immediately below are decorations at Darrell and Gwen King's home.

Darrell and Gwen King of South Roxana always have a Halloween display that draws attention. This year is no different at the 925 Biltmore location in South Roxana.

Gwen said she and her husband have lived in their house for 40 years and both “love Halloween and handing out candy to all the kids who walk and visit in the neighborhood.”

“Our grandkids now from ages 15 and 23 all come and dress up and help with passing out candy,” Gwen said. “

“The Zombie girl shining on the swing might be the most popular with the Zombie woman in the rocking chair.”

Gwen laughed and said one time one of her family members once thought the zombie woman in the chair was her in disguise. Gwen even takes candy to the children to the road if they are too scared to visit their Halloween display.

Article continues after sponsor message

Smith Display On Cardot Street

Toni Ann Smith submitted the bottom photo from her home at 212 Cardot Street in East Alton.

Robbins Decorations On Wenzel Road In Alton

Susan Robbins displayed some of the decorations at their home on Wenzel Road in Alton in the photograph below.

More like this: