PIASA - Southwestern’s girls continue to show talent in multiple events and the girls posted 164 points in an invitational meet last week at Piasa.

The Piasa Birds were followed by Greenfield (146); Bunker Hill (66), Carrollton (42); Pleasant Hill (30) and Charter (6).

Southwestern’s Isabelle Wolff was a double winner, winning both the 800 (2:50) and 300 low hurdles (55.9).

“Isabelle would run every event if you would let her,” Southwestern head girls coach Gary Bowker said. “If you know the history of the Wolff family at Southwestern, they are all hard-working and a determined athletic bunch.”

Bunker Hill’s Ava Ostendorf was a triple winner in the 400 (1:05) and 200 (27.96) and 100 (13.3) in one of the most outstanding performances of the day.

Other Southwestern winners were:

Behrends in the pole vault (6-6)

Southwestern’s 4 x 400 relay (5:09).

Southwestern’s 4 x 800 relay (12:31)

Carrollton winners were:

Baumgartner was first in the 1,600 (6:39) and 3,200 (14.40).

Settles placed first in the shot put (30-5.5)

Other Greenfield winners were:

Driscoll won the long jump for Greenfield (13-5.75)

Dietrich in the high jump (4-10) and high hurdles (18.6)

The Tigers’ 4 x 200 relay (2:01)

Remaining Bunker Hill winner:



Schellingburger in the discus (81-0)