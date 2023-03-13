ELSAH - The local girls' track contingent had good performances as the teams prepare for the upcoming outdoor season at the Jersey Winter Thaw indoor meet, the biggest of its kind in the area, Saturday at Principia College in Elsah.

Mascoutah won the meet with a total of 79 points, with Edwardsville coming in second at 66 points, Waterloo was third with 63 points, Father McGivney Catholic came in fourth with 53 points, Chatham Glenwood was fifth with 50.5 points, in sixth place was Belleville Althoff Catholic at 31 points, Rochester was seventh with 29 points, eighth place went to Freeburg with 28.33 points, Granite City came in ninth place at 28 points and Civic Memorial rounded out the top ten with 26 points.

Among other area teams, Collinsville was 11th with 21 points, Highland came in 12th with 17 points, Roxana finished 16th with 11 points, Marquette Catholic was 17th with 10.33 points, in 18th place was the host Panthers, who had 7.33 points and Carlinville and East Alton-Wood River tied for 19th with six points each.

The 60 meters was won by Alaina Lester of Althoff, who had a time of 7.85 seconds, with Deairra Spears of Collinsville third at 8.14 seconds, Gillian Steinhauff of the Tigers was fourth at 8.19 seconds, the Griffins' Lilly Gilbertson came in fifth at 8.28 seconds, Jessica Brown of EAWR was sixth with a time of 8.32 seconds, the Kahoks' Ragin Clemons was seventh at 8.35 seconds and eighth place went to Lily Daugherty of Roxana at 8.39 seconds. Lester also took the 200 meters with a time of 26.35 seconds, with Edwardsville's Gabrielle Thompson second at 26.98 seconds, Talesha Gilmore of Collinsville was fifth at 28.48 seconds, in sixth place was McGivney's Mia Range at 28.73 seconds, Marquette's Karly Davenport was seventh at 28.86 seconds, Isabella Dugger of the Eagles came in eighth at 28.88 seconds and Staunton's Lilly Trettenero was ninth at 29.08 seconds.

The 400 meters went to Colleen Ziebert of Rochester, who had a time of 58.92 seconds, with Gilbertson coming in second at 1:00.21, Griffins' teammate Kaitlyn Hatley was third at 1:00.67, the Tigers' Blakely Hockett was fourth at 1:02.67, Payton Frey of Highland came in seventh at 1:03.52, Kaitlyn Flannery of Edwardsville was eighth at 1:04.21 and Gina Truax of the Oilers came in 10th at 1:05.66.

In the 800 meters, the winner was Elena Rybak of the Griffins, who came in at 2:15.34, while Maya Lueking of the Tigers was third at 2:26.63, teammate Olivia Coll came in seventh at 2:35.17, Granite's Emilee Franklin was ninth at 2:36.62 and Catalina Jimenez of the Kahoks was 10th with a time of 2:40.27.

In the 1,600 meters, Waterloo's Angelynn Kanyuck was the winner with a time of 5:21.04, with CM's Hannah Meiser second at 5:21.05, Jane Cummins of the Griffins came in third at 5:41.58, Roxana's Riley Doyle was fifth at 5:48.67, the Warriors' Lydia Harris came in sixth at 5:49.84 and Alyson Pace of Highland was eighth at 6:04.45.

Cameron Crump of Waterloo was the winner of the 3,200 meters, coming in at 11:50.84, with Madison Popelar of Edwardsville second at 12:03.47, Doyle placed fourth with a time of 12:15.57, Antonella Deavila of the Tigers was sixth at 12:43.89, Gabrielle Woodruff of the Shells was eighth at 13:27.42, ninth place went to Highland's Ava McPherson at 13:34.83 and teammate Lola Schlarmann was 10th with a time of 13:34.84.

The 60-meters hurdles winner was Dugger, who had a time of 9.53 seconds, with Hockett coming in fifth at 10.46 seconds and Truax placing sixth at 10.60 seconds. In the relay races, the 4x200 meters was won by Waterloo at 1:50.15, with Edwardsville coming in third at 1:51.10, Collinsville was fourth at 1:54.74, in fifth place was Granite at 1:54.83, CM came in sixth with a time of 1:56.68, Highland was ninth at 2:00.21 and Marquette was 10th at 2:00.50.

The 4x400 meter race was won by Waterloo at 4:13,74, with McGivney second at 4:17.99, CM came in fifth at 4:31.49, Highland was sixth at 4:34.58, Edwardsville placed seventh at 4:35.71 and Collinsville finished ninth at 4:38.67.

In the 4x800 meters, Rochester took the event with a time of 9:55.60, with Highland coming in third at 10:19.95, Edwardsville was sixth at 11:04.03, Marquette came in seventh at 11:11.94, the Eagles were ninth at 11:40.57 and Jersey came in 10th at 12:06.27.

In the field events, the high jump was won by Molly Grohmann of Waterloo, who cleared five feet, eight inches, while Range was second at five feet, two inches, Dallas Jenkins of Edwardsville came in sixth at four feet, 10 inches, and Grace Sechrest of the Explorers and Lexi Trexler of the Panthers were part of a three-way tie for eighth with Anna Range of Freeburg, all going over at four feet, eight inches. The pole vault was won by Katarina Schneider of Mascoutah, who went over at 3.38 meters, with Jersey's Delaney Deist placing fourth at 2.15 meters.

In the long jump, Ellie Long of Mascoutah won the event with a jump of 5.01 meters, with Jade Williams of Granite second at 4.93 meters, Sechrest was third at 4.63 meters, the Panthers' Annabella Yamnitz was seventh at 4.51 meters and the Explorers' Sammy Hentrich came in 10th at 4.43 meters. Lester won her third event of day in the triple jump, going 11.19 meters to win, while Alyssa Posten of Granite was sixth at 9.28 meters and Highland's Cheyenne Choat came in seventh with a leap of 9.19 meters.

In the shot put, Emily Sykes of the Warriors won with a throw of 11.50 meters, while Jenkins came in second at 10.60 meters, Carlinville's Hannah Gibson was third with a toss of 10.44 meters, Craig Hall of Collinsville was fifth at 10.14 meters, Highland's Larisa Taylor came in sixth at 9.89 meters, the Tigers' Jo Story was seventh with a throw of 9.79 meters and Alton's Berlynn Clayton was ninth at 9.58 meters.

