BLOOMINGTON - Hardin Calhoun and Father McGivney Catholic are the top two seeds in the Class 1A Jacksonville Routt Catholic sectional complex while Staunton was seeded first in the Pleasant Plains sectional in Class 2A. Highland gained the top seed in the Centralia sectional in Class 3A and Alton received top billing in the Class 4A O'Fallon sectional as the IHSA girls basketball state tournament series is set to begin this weekend.

Here's a look at the local pairings and seedings for all four classes:

CLASS 1A

JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC SECTIONAL

Calhoun gained the top seed and will host their own regional, which begins Saturday afternoon with play-in games pitting number 11 Concord Triopia against number 10 Maryville Christian, who will be making their first appearance in the IHSA series, at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym in Roxana, as the Maryville gym will be unavailable. The other play-in game features 13th-seed White Hall North Greene at number seven Pleasant Hill, with both games being played Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Trojans-Lions winner goes against the Warriors, while the Spartans-Wolves winner meets third-seed Bluffs in the semifinal games on Feb. 13 at 6 and 7:30 p.m. respectively. The semifinal winners play for the championship on Feb.17 at 7 p.m.

In the Metro-East Lutheran regional, number 10 seed Bunker Hill plays at number nine Mt. Olive on Saturday, while 11th-seed Madison meets the sixth-seeded Knights at Hooks Gym, also on Saturday, with both games starting at 1 p.m. The Minutemaids-Wildcats winner plays McGivney in the first semifinal at 6 p.m., while the Trojans-Knights winner meets third-seeded Carlyle at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 13. The final is set for Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.

In the Greenfield Northwestern regional, Carrollton was seeded second and awaits the winner of the play-in game between eighth-seed Raymond Lincolnwood and number-six Kincaid South Fork, with the game being played at South Fork Saturday at 5 p.m. The fourth-seeded Tigers host number 12 Springfield Lutheran Saturday, with the start time to be announced, and number nine Pawnee plays at number five Routt on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Hawks will play against the Lancers-Ponies winner in the first semifinal on Feb. 13 at 6 p.m., while the winners of the games between the Crusaders and Tigers and the Indians and Rockets go against one another at 7:30 p.m. The final will be played on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.

The regional winners of Okawville and Northwestern meet in the Routt sectional at the Jacksonville Bowl on Feb. 21 at 6 p.m., while the Calhoun and Metro-East winners play later that night at 7 p.m. The Routt sectional champions move on to the Mt. Sterling Brown County super-sectional and play the winner of the Abington Avon sectional, who will have the regional champions from Glasford Illini Bluffs, Brown County, Havana, and Kewanee Wethersfield, on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.

The top seeds in the Abington Avon sectional complex are Mendon Unity and Elnwood.

CLASS 2A

PLEASANT PLAINS SECTIONAL

The regional will be hosted by East Alton-Wood River at EAWR Memorial Gym and starts with play-in games on Saturday. Number 11 Roxana plays at number 10 Litchfield at 1 p.m., while number 13 Piasa Southwestern goes to number four Gillespie, with the start time to be announced, and the 12th-seeded Oilers play at number six Marquette Catholic at 4 p.m.

The top-seeded Bulldogs will play the winner of the Shells-Purple Panthers game in the semifinals on Feb. 13 at 6 p.m., while the winners of the Piasa Birds and Miners and EAWR and the Explorers meet at 7:30 p.m., with the semifinal winners playing for the sectional berth Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.

In the Pittsfield regional, Carlinville was seeded eighth and has a play-in game Saturday at seventh seed Waverly, starting at 1 p.m., while number nine seed Virden North Mac plays at number five Auburn, tipping off at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Article continues after sponsor message

Second-seed Hillsboro awaits the winner of the Cavaliers-Vipers game in the semifinals on Feb. 13 at 6 p.m., while the Panthers-Trojans winner plays the host and third-seed Saukees at 7:30 p.m. The semifinal winners play for the championship on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.

In the Pleasant Plains sectional, the regional winners from Quincy Notre Dame Catholic and Pittsfield play each other on Feb. 21 at 6 p.m., while the EAWR and Petersburg PORTA winners meet at 7:30 p.m. The two winners meet in the final on Feb. 23 at 7 p.m., with the winner going on to the Macomb super-sectional on Feb. 27 against the winner of the Taylor Ridge Rockridge sectional in a 7 p.m. tip-off.

CLASS 3A

CENTRALIA SECTIONAL

The Highland regional begins on Saturday with a play-in game between number eight seed Triad against seventh-seeded Jersey at Havens Gym in a 4:30 p.m. start. The Knights-Panthers winner plays against the Bulldogs in the first semifinal on Feb. 13 at 6 p.m., while fifth-seeded Civic Memorial meets fourth-seed Waterloo at 7:30 p.m. The winners meet for the title and sectional berth on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.

The Mascoutah regional starts Feb. 13 with ninth-seeded Cahokia playing the host and second-seed Indians at 6 p.m., while sixth-seeded East St. Louis goes against third-seed Taylorville at 7:30 p.m. The two winners play each other in the final on Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.

The Centralia sectional will be played at Arthur L. Trout Gym, with the Highland regional winner playing the Mattoon regional winner on Feb. 21 at 6 p.m., while the regional winners at Marion and Mascoutah play in the second semifinal at 7:30 p.m. The final is set for Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.

The Centralia sectional winner plays the Rochester sectional winner in the Taylorville super-sectional at the Taylorville gym on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.

Mt. Vernon is the other top seed in the sectional complex.

CLASS 4A

O'FALLON SECTIONAL

The top-seeded Redbirds will host their own regional and start on Feb. 14 against eighth-seed Granite City at 6 p.m., while number five seed Collinsville plays fourth-seeded Quincy at 7:30 p.m. The Warriors-Redbirds winner plays the Kahok-Blue Devils winner in the final on Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.

In the Belleville East regional, the semifinals will also be played on Feb. 14, with seventh-seed Belleville West meeting second-seed O'Fallon at 6 p.m., while the host and sixth-seeded Lancers go against third-seeded Edwardsville in the second semifinal at 7:30 p.m. The Maroons-Panthers winner plays the East-Tigers winner in the final on Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.

The Belleville East winner meets the Alton winner in the sectional semifinals at the OTHS Panther Dome on Feb. 21 at 7 p.m., while the Normal Community regional winner plays against the Bradley-Bourbonnais regional winner at a site to be announced, also on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The two winners play in the final on Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.

The O'Fallon sectional winner plays against the Romeoville sectional winner in the super-sectional at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.

The state finals will be played Mar. 2-4 at CEFCU Redbird Arena on the campus of Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal. The Class 1A and 2A semifinals will be played Mar. 2, with the Class 1A games at 10 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. and the Class 2A semifinals at 2:30 and 4:15 p.m. The third and fourth place games will be played Thursday evening, with Class 1A starting at 7 p.m., and the Class 2A game at 8:15 p.m.

The Class 3A and 4A semifinals will be played Mar. 3, with the Class 3A semifinals at 10 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. and the Class 4A semifinals at 2:30 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. The Class 3A third-place game tips off Friday at 7 p.m., while the Class 4A game goes at 8:15 p.m.

The four championship games will be played Mar. 4, with the Class 1A final starting at 11 a.m., the Class 2A final tipping off at 12:45 p.m., the Class 3A final going at 5:30 p.m., and the Class 4A final starting at 7:15 p.m.

More like this: