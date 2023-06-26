You will find a comprehensive list of fireworks and Independence Day celebrations around the area below.

SATURDAY, JULY 1

BRIGHTON:

Brighton, IL will host an Independence Day At The Park event on Saturday, July 1 at Schneider Park beginning with a Kid's Fishing Derby & Casting Contest at 8:30 a.m. Festivities will include food, vendors, and music throughout the day. Fireworks at dusk.

EDWARDSVILLE:

The City of Edwardsville and American Legion Post #199 are teaming up to provide an all day celebration of our nation's independence on Saturday, July 1. Festivities will include musical performances by Lanny and Julie from 4-6:30 p.m. and The Edwardsville Municipal Band from 7-9 p.m., food, and vendors throughout the day. Fireworks at approx. 9 p.m.

GIRARD:

Girard, IL will host their Annual Fireworks Show on Saturday, July 1 at Sunset Lake. Fireworks at dusk.

GRANITE CITY:

Granite City, IL will host a series of Patriots in the Park events at Wilson Park beginning on Saturday, July 1 with a 5K Dash & Splash Run/Walk at 8 a.m. Followed by a Vendor Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Car Show at 12 p.m.

GREENFIELD:

Greenfield, IL will host a Fireworks by the Lake event on Saturday, July 1 at Rives Lake. Festivities will include musical performances by Harmony Grits from 4-7 p.m. and Branded from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Fireworks at approx. 9:15 p.m.

SUNDAY, JULY 2

CARLINVILLE:

Carlinville, IL will host an Independence Day Celebration event on Sunday, July 2 at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds beginning at 8:30 p.m. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

GRAFTON:

Grafton, IL will host theirIndependence Day Fireworkson Sunday, July 2 at Lighthouse Park. Fireworks at 9 p.m.

GRANITE CITY:

Granite City's Patriots in the Park events continue on Sunday, July 2 with a Vendor Fair at Wilson Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Co-Ed Softball Tournament at Sykes Field; time TBA.

SOUTH ROXANA:

South Roxana, IL will host a Family Fun Day event on Sunday, July 2 at Dad's Club Park beginning at 4 p.m. Festivities will include food trucks, a petting zoo, and music throughout the day. Fireworks at dusk.

MONDAY, JULY 3

ALTON:

Alton, IL will host a Fireworks on the Mississippi event on Monday, July 3 at the Alton Amphitheater. Festivities will include a musical performance by the 399th Army Band from U.S. Army Fort Leonard Wood. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

GRANITE CITY:

Granite City's Patriots in the Park events continue on Monday, July 3 with a Dive-In Movie at Wilson Park Pool at 8 p.m. They will show Finding Nemo.

SHIPMAN:

Shipman, IL will host their Fireworks at Shipman Lake on Monday, July 3 beginning at 5 p.m. with food and beverages. Fireworks at dusk.

TUESDAY, JULY 4

GODFREY:

Godfrey, IL will host a 4th of July Family Fun Fest event on Tuesday, July 4 at Robert E. Glazebrook Park beginning at 5 p.m. Festivities will include concessions, vendors, inflatables, the cow train, games, crafts, a fire truck, face painting, and more throughout the day. Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

GRANITE CITY:

Granite City's Patriots in the Park events continue on Tuesday, July 4 with Main Stage Music at Wilson Park featuring Tess Boyer-Schenck, Aubory Bugg, Katie Hubbard and Danny Liston at 6 p.m. Fireworks (behind Granite City High School) at 9:15 p.m.

HIGHLAND:

Highland, IL will host a July 4th Fireworks event on Tuesday, July 4 at Korte Rec Center beginning at 8:30 p.m. Fireworks at 9 p.m.

JERSEYVILLE:

Jerseyville, IL will host a fireworks display on Tuesday, July 4 at the Jersey County Fairgrounds. Fireworks at dusk.

LITCHFIELD:

Litchfield, IL will host a Fourth of July Fireworks Display on Tuesday, July 4 at Lake Lou Yaeger. Fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

PLEASANT HILL:

Pleasant Hill, IL will host a fireworks display on Tuesday, July 4 at the Community Park on Parkview Drive. Fireworks at dusk.

ST. LOUIS:

Fair St. Louis will host a July 4th Fireworks Spectacular event on Tuesday, July 4 at Gateway Arch National Park beginning at 11 a.m. Festivities will include food and music throughout the day. An 1860s 4th of July Ball, featuring living history performers dressed in the 1860s finest fashions and Anne Williams reciting the Declaration of Independence from memory, will be held from 12-4p.m. Fireworks at dusk.

TROY:

Troy, IL will host a fireworks display on Tuesday, July 4 at Tri-Township Park. Fireworks at dusk.

SATURDAY, JULY 8

BRIGHTON:

Tri-County Rod and Gun Club will host a 4th of July Party with Fireworks event on Saturday, July 8 beginning at 1 p.m. Festivities will include a musical performance by Miles Station Band at 7 p.m., food trucks, and bounce houses throughout the day. Fireworks at dusk.

BUNKER HILL:

Bunker Hill Fire Department will host a Firefighter's Picnic event on Saturday, July 8 at James A. Bertagnolli Park - RESI beginning with tractor pulls at 11 a.m. Festivities will include a Jersey County Cornhole Tournament at 4 p.m., musical performances by Random Gravity from 2-6 p.m. and Borderline from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., and inflatables throughout the day. Fireworks at dusk.

FRIDAY, JULY 14

GODFREY:

Beverly Farm Foundation is celebrating their 125th anniversary with a fireworks display on Friday, July 14. Fireworks at approx. 9:30 p.m.

If you would like to add an event to this list, please send the name, location, time, and any other details to news@riverbender.com.

