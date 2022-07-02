You will find a comprehensive list of fireworks and Independence Day celebrations around the area this weekend below.

SATURDAY, JULY 2

BRIGHTON:

Brighton Fourth Of July Celebration at Schneider Park. Fireworks start at dusk. There will be food, events, vendors, and music going on throughout the day, and organizers promise one of the best fireworks displays in the area.

CARLINVILLE:

At Macoupin County Fairgrounds. Enter through the south entrance at 8:30 p.m. Grandstand seating is available. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.

EDWARDSVILLE:

Edwardsville American Legion Post 199, 58 S. State Route 157, Edwardsville. Fireworks start at 9 p.m. Food service opens at 4 p.m. with barbecue, brats, hot dogs, chips, and more at the American Legion. Parking is available at the schools and Eden Church. Edwardsville Muny Band performs at 7 p.m. Shuttle bus is provided from schools.

GILLESPIE:

A family fireworks show at dusk is set over Gillespie Lake at Carney Drive. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair or picnic blanket and enjoy the show.

GIRARD:

Fireworks at dusk at Sunset Lake.

GRAFTON:

Grafton Riverfront Fireworks start at dusk. An abundance of activities are planned along the Grafton riverfront prior to the fireworks display with plenty of food and drink opportunities. The fireworks will be displayed over the Mississippi River from 9 to 10 p.m.

GRANITE CITY:

Granite City's Patriots In The Park Celebration starts on Saturday, July 2, with a 5K Race at 8 a.m. at Wilson Park Pool, followed by a car show from noon to 2 p.m. in the outfield of Diamond 1.

GREENFIELD:

Greenfield hosts an Independence Day Celebration on July 2. A sand volleyball tournament kicks things off at 9 a.m. Gospel Trekkars and the GHS FFA are serving lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A corn hole tourney begins at 11 a.m. A fish fry will start at 4 p.m. and cash raffle drawings from 4 to 7 p.m. with fireworks at 8:30 p.m.

WHITE HALL:

White Hall Lions Club has an Independence Day bash that runs from July 2 to July 4. The festivities begin at 8 a.m. on July 2 with the Uncle Sam 5K (register at 8 a.m. with Green Gables), then a volleyball tourney at 11 a.m. in Custer Park.

SUNDAY, JULY 3

ALTON:

The Alton Fourth of July Celebration is at Riverfront Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater. Enjoy live entertainment on the Liberty Bank Amphitheater stage before the fireworks display. The U.S. Air Force Band will perform from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

GRANITE CITY:

Co-ed Softball Tournament at Sykes Field.

6 p.m. Christian Concert - 6 p.m. at Centennial Pavillion.

SHIPMAN:

Shipman Lake. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Starting at 5 p.m. pork chops, pulled pork, hot dogs, potato salad, and baked beans will be offered. Fireworks will be shot from the dam on the lake’s west end.

SOUTH ROXANA:

Fireworks at dusk at the South Roxana Dad’s Club Park. The Fourth of July Celebration begins at 4 p.m. with food trucks and bounce house, etc.

WHITE HALL:

On July 3, a parade will be held at 7 p.m., followed by a Drum line performance in Whiteside Park.

MONDAY, JULY 4:

GODFREY:

Glazebrook Park in Godfrey. Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m. on July 4. This event is coordinated by the Village of Godfrey Parks and Rec Department and a variety of activities begin at 5 p.m.

GRANITE CITY:

6:15 p.m. - Music by Michael and Joseph O'Briean on the main stage.

7:30 p.m. - U.S. Air Force Band, 7:30 p.m. on the main stage.

9:15 p.m. - Fireworks

HIGHLAND:

Fireworks at 9 p.m. at the Korte Rec Center.

JERSEYVILLE:

American Legion Post 492, 300 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Jerseyville, coordinates this annual display. Free parking will be available at the Jersey County Fairgrounds at 101 W. Fairgrounds Avenue in Jerseyville. Attendees should bring a blanket and a lawn chair. Fireworks will be shot at dusk.

TROY:

Troy Township Park. Burnin Bridges performs before the fireworks at dusk. Vendors and food will be available by the baseball field from 4 p.m. until the fireworks display at dusk.

WHITE HALL:

On July 4, Lions Park opens at 10 a.m. with concessions, bingo, water inflatables, pony rides, axe throwing, and a slip n' slide. Cardboard boat and kayak races will begin at 2 p.m. and live music at 5:30 p.m. in Custer Park until 9:30 p.m. with the fireworks display.

If you would like to add an event to the list, please send the event name, location and fireworks start time to news@riverbender.com.

