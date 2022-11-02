BLOOMINGTON - Edwardsville will host their second-round Class 8A game against Wilmette Loyola Academy in the afternoon, while Collinsville goes on the road in the evening, Roxana plays at home in the afternoon and East St. Louis goes on the road, also in the afternoon, as the remaining Metro-East football teams will be playing on Saturday as the IHSA announced dates and times for the second round football playoff games to be played this weekend around the state.

In Class 1A, Jacksonville Routt Catholic, a 41-15 first round winner over Villa Grove, plays at Tuscola, who defeated Mt. Sterling Brown County 20-18, while Camp Point Central, a 66-0 winner over Dupo in the opening round, hosts Sesser Valier, who won over Moweaqua Central A&M 49-12 to advance, and Greenfield Northwestern, a 38-7 winner over Hardin Calhoun, plays at home against Toledo Cumberland, who eliminated Rushville Industry 34-8, with all games starting at 2 p.m.

In Class 2A, Belleville Althoff Catholic, who won over Shelbyville 38-34 in the opening round, plays at home against Red Bud, who defeated Nashville 34-21, in a 1 p.m. kickoff, while in Class 3A, Roxana, who eliminated Hillsboro 13-7, plays at home at Charlie Raich Field against undefeated Fairbury Prairie Central in a 2 p.m. kickoff. In a pair of Class 4A games, Breese Central, a 21-18 winner over Mt. Zion, plays at Rochester, who defeated Effingham 45-14, in a 4:30 p.m. start, while Waterloo, who defeated Olney Richland County 76-28, hosts Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic, a 55-6 winner over Spring Valley Hall, in a 5 p.m. kickoff.

In a Mississippi Valley Conference match-up in Class 5A, Highland, a 50-0 winner over Dunlap, plays host to Mascoutah, who nipped Marion 21-20, at 2 p.m., while in Class 6A, East St. Louis, who defeated Oak Lawn Richards 71-0, goes to Normal Community West, a 21-0 winner over Danville, in a 1 p.m. kickoff. In Class 7A, the Kahoks, who won over Bradley Bourbonnais 14-12 to gain their first-ever postseason win, plays at Chicago Brother Rice Catholic, who won over Algonquin Jacobs 27-0, in a 6 p.m. start, while in Class 8A, Edwardsville, who won over O'Fallon 43-36, takes on Loyola, who won over Plainfield South 42-7, in a 1 p.m. kickoff at Tiger Stadium.

The winners advance to the quarterfinals the weekend of Nov. 11-12, with the dates, sites and kickoff times to be announced by the IHSA office on Monday afternoon, Nov. 7.

