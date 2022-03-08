CARROLLTON - The Carrollton Fire Protection District firefighters and other departments continued through Tuesday morning and into the afternoon attacking a multiple alarm fire that broke out and destroyed the Oasis bar and restaurant at 1221 Fifth St. in Carrollton.

Carrollton Fire Protection District Chief Tim Thaxton has described the situation as a “total loss” and said the state fire marshal’s office did come out to investigate at the request of the Carrollton Police Department.

However, Chief Thaxton said the determination at this point is that the fire broke out at a food-warming table. He said that will likely conclude any criminal investigation in the matter.

“The potential dollar loss was so much that we also wanted to have the state professionals investigate the situation,” Thaxton said.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It took us about five hours to get the fire contained,” he said. “We started on it around 11:30 Monday night. It was close to another three hours after the fire was contained doing the overhaul and hitting the hot spots.”

Thaxton said the remainder of the burned Oasis building structure will have to be torn down because of the damage.

SEE FIRE GALLERY:

More like this: