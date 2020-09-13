WOOD RIVER - Wood River Fire Department was dispatched to a garage fire Sunday night in the 600 block of Sotier Place around 9:40 p.m.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

When firefighters arrived on scene they had fire showing from the garage. Firefighters were able to knock down the fire quickly before it spread.

Roxana and East Alton Fire Departments were on scene to assist with the fire. Wood River Police and Alton Memorial Ambulance were also on the scene.

No injuries were reported and it's unknown how the fire started.

More like this:

Helicopter Crashes Into Mississippi River In Alton During Power Line Work
Yesterday
Authorities Confirm Two Dead, One Injured In Early Morning Wood River Crash
Jul 3, 2025
Fire Destroys Vacant Mobile Home on Melody Lane No Injuries
Jun 21, 2025
Local Families Connect with First Responders at Wood River National Night Out
3 days ago
Family Of Alton Couple Killed After Wood River Police Pursuit Sues City For Wrongful Death
Jul 24, 2025

 