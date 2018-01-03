Area closings for Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, because of extreme temperatures
Note: As closings come in, the list will be updated.
School Closings List For Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018
Alton School District 11
Alton Catholic Children's Home
Bethalto District 8 Schools
Bunker Hill School District
Brussels is in session, but 10 a.m. start
Collinsville District 10
East Alton District 13
East Alton Wood River District 14
East St. Louis School District 189 is closed Thursday and Friday (January 4 and 5).
Edwardsville School District 7
Gillespie School District
Granite City School District
Mississippi Valley Christian School
Mt. Olive School District
Roxana Community Unit District 1
Staunton School District
Trinity Lutheran School in Edwardsville
William Bedell ARC School
Wood River Hartford School District 15
If you have a school closing or any closing to report due to the weather, e-mail news@riverbender.com or text 618-623-5930...
