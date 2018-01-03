Area closings for Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, because of extreme temperatures Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Note: As closings come in, the list will be updated. School Closings List For Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 Alton School District 11 Alton Catholic Children's Home Bethalto District 8 Schools Bunker Hill School District Brussels is in session, but 10 a.m. start Collinsville District 10 East Alton District 13 East Alton Wood River District 14 East St. Louis School District 189 is closed Thursday and Friday (January 4 and 5). Article continues after sponsor message Edwardsville School District 7 Gillespie School District Granite City School District Mississippi Valley Christian School Mt. Olive School District Roxana Community Unit District 1 Staunton School District Trinity Lutheran School in Edwardsville William Bedell ARC School Wood River Hartford School District 15 If you have a school closing or any closing to report due to the weather, e-mail news@riverbender.com or text 618-623-5930... More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending