EDWARDSVILLE - The Chick-fil-A restaurant located at 2319 Troy Road, Edwardsville, temporarily closed due to a boil order on Thursday morning, Feb. 6, 2025. However, at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, the restaurant reopened, initially with drive-thru only.

In a statement, Chick-fil-A expressed its commitment to safety earlier in the day and said at that time: “We are working to reopen safely as soon as possible.”

The restaurant also acknowledged the impact of the closure on its customers, adding, “We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to serving you soon.

