EDWARDSVILLE - Hundreds of students packed Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Goshen Lounge in the Morris University Center on Wednesday, Aug. 24 for the annual Merchant’s Fair and Dairy Queen ice cream social.

Chancellor Dr. Randy Pembrook and City of Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton participated in the event that demonstrated the strong relationship between SIUE and the surrounding community.

The highly anticipated Welcome Week event is featured in this video.

