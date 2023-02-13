ALTON - The annual high school basketball frenzy known as March Madness is about to begin, as boy's teams around the state found out their seedings and opponents in the regional tournaments, which begin this coming Saturday, Feb. 18.

Here's a look at the Riverbender.com area teams and their regional assignments:

CLASS 1A

Hardin Calhoun will be hosting a sectional tournament, and all four regionals in the complex will feed into the tournament.

The Payson Seymour regional starts Saturday with quarterfinal games, with White Hall North Greene playing at Concord Triopia at 5 p.m., with the winner meeting the winner of Barry Western and Griggsville-Perry, who play at Griggsville at 1 p.m., in the semifinals Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. The other two quarterfinals on Saturday are Pleasant Hill at New Berlin, with a start time to be announced, and Liberty at the host Indians, starting at 1 p.m.

The Wolves-Pretzels winner meets the Eagles-Indians winner in the first semifinal at 6 p.m. on Feb. 22, with the final set for Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.

In the Jacksonville Routt Catholic regional, Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf meets the host Rockets in the first quarterfinal on Saturday, with Franklin South County playing at Greenfield Northwestern, with start times for both games to be announced. Pawnee plays at Winchester West Central at 2 p.m. and Springfield Lutheran is at Springfield Calvary in the other quarterfinals, with the start time also to be announced.

The ISD-Rockets winner meets the Vipers-Tigers winner in the first semifinal on Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. and the Pawnee-Cougars winner plays the Crusaders-Saints winner in the second semifinal at 7:30 p.m. The final is set for Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.

In the regional at Raymond Lincolnwood, three play-in games are set for Saturday, Carrollton is at Bunker Hill at 7 p.m., Mt. Olive plays at Madison, with the tip-off time to be announced, and Metro-East Lutheran plays at Calhoun in a 1 p.m. start. The host Lancers meet the Hawks-Minutemen winner on Feb. 22 at 6 p.m., while the Wildcats-Trojans winner goes against the Knights-Warriors winner in the second semifinal at 7:30 p.m. The final will be played on Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.

In the Dupo regional, with all quarterfinal games being played Saturday, Lebanon plays at top-seeded Waterloo Gibault Catholic, with the start time to be announced, East St. Louis SIUE Charter is at Father McGivney Catholic in a 1 p.m. start, Dupo is at Brooklyn Lovejoy at 6 p.m. and Valmeyer plays at Maryville Christian, who is making the first appearance in the tournament series, in a 6 p.m. tip-off. The Greyhounds-Hawks winner meets the Cougars-Griffins winner in the first semifinal at 6 p.m., while the Tigers-Wildcats winner plays the Pirates-Lions winner at 7:30 p.m. The final will be played on Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.

In the sectional at Calhoun, the Dupo winner meets the Payson Seymour winner on Feb. 28, while the Jacksonville Routt champions play the Lincolnwood winner on Mar. 1, with the final set for Mar. 3. All games start at 7 p.m. The Calhoun sectional winner plays the Bushnell-Prairie City sectional winner, from the regionals at Lewistown, Monmouth United, Princeville, and Camp Point Central, in the Jacksonville super-sectional on Mar. 6 at the Jacksonville Bowl in a 7 p.m. start.

CLASS 2A

The local Class 2A teams will be competing in two regionals. In the Litchfield regional play-in games on Saturday, the hosts will be playing at Vandalia, Carlinville is at Pana, with both games' starting times to be announced, and Gillespie is at Hillsboro in a 1 p.m. start.

The semifinals will be played on Feb. 22, with Marquette Catholic, the number two seed in the sectional complex, going up against the Purple Panthers-Vandals winner, while the Cavaliers-Panthers winner meets the Miners-Hilltoppers winner in the second semifinal, with the start times at 6 and 7:30 p.m., respectively. The final will be played at 7 p.m. on Feb. 24.

In the East Alton-Wood River regional, the two play-in games on Saturday pit Staunton at Salem in a 6 p.m. start, while backyard rivals Roxana and EAWR play at EAWR Memorial Gym at 4 p.m. In the semifinals of Feb. 22, Greenville plays the Bulldogs-Wildcats winner at 6 p.m., while Piasa Southwestern goes against the Shells-Oilers winner at 7:30 p.m. The final is set for Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.

The Litchfield and EAWR winners go to the Newton sectional, where the EAWR winner plays the Lawrenceville winner in the first semifinal on Feb. 28 and the Teutopolis winner meets the Litchfield winner on Mar. 1. The sectional final will be played Mar. 3, with all games starting at 7 p.m. The Newton winner plays the Pinckneyville sectional champions, which consists of the regional winners of Benton, Sparta, Nashville, and Harrisburg, in the SIU-Carbondale super-sectional on Mar. 6 at Banterra Center in a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.

CLASS 3A

In the Jacksonville regional semifinals, East St. Louis plays Taylorville on Feb. 22 at 6 p.m., followed by the second semifinal between Chatham Glenwood and the hosts at 7:30 p.m. The Flyers-Tornadoes winner plays against the Titans-Crimsons winner in the final on Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.

The Civic Memorial regional begins on Saturday, with a play-in game between Cahokia at CM at 2 p.m. The Comanches-Eagles winner plays Triad in the semifinals on Feb. 22 at 6 p.m., while Highland plays Jersey at 7:30 p.m. The two semifinal winners meet on Feb. 24 in the final at 7 p.m.

The winners go through to the Centralia sectional, with the Jacksonville winner playing the Mascoutah winner on Feb. 28 and the Mt. Vernon winner meeting the CM winner on Mar. 1. The sectional final will be played on Mar. 3, with all games starting at 7 p.m. The Centralia sectional winner plays against Decatur MacArthur sectional winner, either the regional champions of Champaign Central, Mattoon, Rochester, or Normal Community West, in the super-sectional game at Bank of Springfield Center on Mar. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A

The Class 4A regionals are set for both Feb. 22 and 24. In the Quincy regional, the top-seed and host Blue Devils meet Alton at 6 p.m., while Collinsville plays Edwardsville at 7:30 p.m. The Quincy-Redbirds winner plays the Kahoks-Tigers winner in the final at 7 p.m.

In the O'Fallon regional at the OTHS Panther Dome, Belleville East plays Granite City at 6 p.m. and the host Panthers meet Belleville West at 7:30 p.m. The Lancers-Warriors winner goes against the O'Fallon-Maroons winner in the final on Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.

The Quincy and O'Fallon winners square off in the Moline sectional on Feb. 28 at a local site to be determined in a 7 p.m. tip-off, with the winner to play the Pekin-Bradley Bourbonnais winner in the final at Moline on Mar. 3 at 7 p.m. The sectional winner plays the Bolingbrook sectional winner, with the regional winners of Joliet West, Aurora East, Aurora Waubonsie Valley, and Lockport Township, in the super-sectional game at CEFCU Redbird Arena in Bloomington-Normal Mar. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

STATE FINALS SCHEDULE

The state finals are set for Mar. 9-11 at its traditional home of State Farm Center, formerly known as Assembly Hall, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign-Urbana. The Class 1A semifinals are on Mar. 9 at 10 a.m. and 11:45 a.m., while the Class 2A semifinals will be played at 2:30 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. The Class 1A third-place game will be played at 7 p.m., with the Class 2A third-place game going at 8:45 p.m.

The Class 3A semifinals take place Mar. 10 at 10 a.m. and 11:45 a.m., while the Class 4A semifinals tip off at 2:30 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. The Class 3A third-place game starts at 7 p.m. that night, with the Class 4A third-place game starting at 8:45 p.m.

The four finals will be played on Mar. 11, with the Class 1A championship starting at 11 a.m., the Class 2A final beginning at 12:45 p.m., the Class 3A final starting at 5:30 p.m., and the Class 4A championship tipping off at 7:15 p.m.

