BASEBALL

CARROLLTON 10, ROXANA 3: Carrollton grabbed the lead over Roxana in the sixth and then pushed across six in the seventh to give the Hawks a 10-3 win over the Shells in Roxana Saturday. The Hawks improved to 15-3-1 on the year, while the Shells fell to 4-13.

Hayden Stringer led the Hawks with a 1-for-2 day with a double and two runs scored, with Jeremy Watson going 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored, Ethan Brannan 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, Nathan Walker 2-for-4 with a run scored and Kolton Botto 1-for-2 with two RBIs to highlight the Hawk offense. Zach Golenor was 2-for-3 for Roxana, with Weston Renauld 3-for-4 with a run scored, Zack Haas 2-for-4 with a run scored and Drew Ratliff 1-for-2 with a RBI and run scored.

Walker got the win for the Hawks, striking out four in 5.2 innings of work; Renaud took the loss, striking out four in 3.1 innings of work. The Shells next meet Carlinville at home at 5 p.m. Monday, then travel to Pana for a 4:30 p.m. Tuesday game with the Panthers and visit Marquette Catholic at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Gordon Moore Park/Lloyd Hopkins Field. The Hawks have a home-and-home with Hardin-Calhoun Tuesday at Hardin and Thursday at Carrollton; both game start at 4:30 p.m.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 6, GRIGGSVILLE-PERRY 3: Three runs in the top of the sixth gave Hardin-Calhoun a 6-3 Saturday win over Griggsville-Perry on the road; the Warriors moved to 15-8 on the year.

Ty Bick went 3-for-3 with three RBIs for the Warriors, with Easton Clark 1-for-4 with two RBIs, Reese Friedel 2-for-3, Wes Klocke 1-for-4, A.J.Hillen 1-for-4 and Gunner Armbruster 1-for-2. Drew Baalman got the win, striking out four.

Calhoun has a home-and-home Tuesday and Thursday with Carrollton, Tuesday's game in Hardin and Thursday's in Carrollton, with game time both days at 4:30 p.m.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 4-4, NEW BERLIN 5-3 (SECOND GAME 9 INNINGS): Piasa Southwestern split a Saturday road doubleheader with New Berlin, Southwestern dropping the opener 5-4 but taking the nightcap 4-3 to go to 13-8 on the season.

In the opener, the Pretzels scored four times in the third to hold off the Birds; Dakotah Corby went 2-for-4 with two runs scored for Southwestern, with Collin Baumgartner 1-for-3 with a RBI, Troy Evans 1-for-3 with a RBI, Luke Golike 1-for-4 with a run scored and Eddie Bolin a run scored and Ben Lowis a RBI. Bolin struck out two in taking the loss.

New Berlin tied things up in the bottom of the fifth to send the game to extra innings before Southwestern scored in the top of the ninth as Golike went 2-for-5 with a triple, RBI and run scored, with Baumgartner 2-for-4, Bolin 1-for-5 with a double, RBI and run scored and Alex Watts 1-for-3 with a run scored; Jacob Fryman got the win, fanning one.

Southwestern hosts Pana at 4:30 p.m Monday, then goes to Vandalia for a 4:30 p.m. Thursday game and to Roxana for a 4:30 p.m. Friday game.