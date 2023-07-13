Area Baseball Players Picked In 2023 MLB Draft Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Zander Mueth - RHP - Belleville East High School - 67th overall (2nd round) Picked by the Pittsburgh Pirates

[ALSO: Belleville East's Mueth Picked 67th Overall In MLB Draft By Pittsburgh Pirates] Chase Gockel - RHP - Quincy University - 264 overall (9th round) Formerly an Edwardsville Tiger, Gockel was picked by the Los Angeles Angels

[ALSO: 98 MPH Fastball: Former Edwardsville Pitcher Chase Gockel Signs With LA Angels]
Avery Owusu-Asiedu - OF - SIUE - 283rd overall (9th round) Picked by the Philadelphia Phillies

Brennan Orf - OF - SIUE - 394th overall (13th round) Picked up by the Toronto Blue Jays

Dominic Voegele - RHP - Columbia High School - 595th overall (20th round) Picked up by the Arizona Diamondbacks

Collin Baumgartner - RHP - Kansas University - Non-Drafteed Free Agent Picked up by the Colorado Rockies, the former Southwestern Piasa Bird began his college career at SIUE before finishing it out at Kansas.

