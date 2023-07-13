Area Baseball Players Picked In 2023 MLB Draft
Jul 13, 2023 9:12 AM Save
Listen to the story
- Zander Mueth - RHP - Belleville East High School - 67th overall (2nd round)
- Picked by the Pittsburgh Pirates
[ALSO: Belleville East's Mueth Picked 67th Overall In MLB Draft By Pittsburgh Pirates]
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
- Chase Gockel - RHP - Quincy University - 264 overall (9th round)
- Formerly an Edwardsville Tiger, Gockel was picked by the Los Angeles Angels
[ALSO: 98 MPH Fastball: Former Edwardsville Pitcher Chase Gockel Signs With LA Angels]
Article continues after sponsor message
- Avery Owusu-Asiedu - OF - SIUE - 283rd overall (9th round)
- Picked by the Philadelphia Phillies
- Brennan Orf - OF - SIUE - 394th overall (13th round)
- Picked up by the Toronto Blue Jays
- Dominic Voegele - RHP - Columbia High School - 595th overall (20th round)
- Picked up by the Arizona Diamondbacks
- Collin Baumgartner - RHP - Kansas University - Non-Drafteed Free Agent
- Picked up by the Colorado Rockies, the former Southwestern Piasa Bird began his college career at SIUE before finishing it out at Kansas.
More like this:
Schreimann Expected To Stand Out: Ohio Valley Conference Announces Volleyball Preseason Polls
Aug 21, 2025
Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025 - Play It Again Sports Roundup: Southwestern, Jersey Notch Boys Soccer Wins, Marquette Girls Golf Takes Victory
Aug 27, 2025