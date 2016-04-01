Do you act as an engine in your life? Do you drive & push yourself to be better each & every day? Do you inspire and motivate others to be their very best?

OR

Do you hold yourself back, do you stay anchored down because it's safe, comfortable and easy? Do you hold yourself back because you fear what might happen?

Think about this, if a boat sits in the harbor too long it will begin to rust, and will eventually become unsafe to travel. Why is this? - Because a boat is made to sail! It is was beautifully made and it was made to explore the ocean, to be active, to soar.- It wasn't made to sit idle in the harbor and rust it's life away.

People are the same way, we are beautifully made, and we are built to be active, built to move, built to soar, and we are built to explore our own individual ocean. We are built to live our very best lives. We are not made to sit idle in the harbor and rust, or sit in front of the TV and wither away.

So get up, get out and rev your engine, push yourself to explore your own ocean, and live your very best life.

Don't be an anchor to yourself, and don't allow others who have anchored themselves, pull you down, or keep you from becoming your very best. Live the beautiful life you were made for.

You've got but one life, and one chance to live. Live it well, get out of the harbor and live your best life.

I promise your life will be much more meaningful, and much more fulfilling.

Until we talk again, you get out there and do what you do best, and I promise you'll be your very best.

Have a blessed day.

