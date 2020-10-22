ALTON - Ardent Mills has erected a massive fence down the front of paved property behind the Firehouse Bar in Alton on Williams Street behind State Street. The back of the area is surrounded by woods.

The City of Alton has used the area in the past as a staging place during floods.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker said security cameras and better lighting is being installed in the area by Ardent Mills to keep the employees safe.

Walker commended Ardent Mills on being a “wonderful partner” with the City of Alton.

“It has made such a difference being able to stage there during floods,” he said. “We have had five of the top 10 floods in the last seven years. We have averaged about one flood every eight months.”

Walker said Ardent Mills said it will partner with the city again if floods happen again to allow staging in the parking area.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

