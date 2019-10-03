ST LOUIS – Dog-lovers and their four-legged companions are invited to spend the morning exploring the pet-friendly Arch grounds and enjoying dog-centered activities, local food and drink vendors, live music and more at the third annualArch Bark at Gateway Arch National Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019.

Hosted by the Gateway Arch Park Foundation and Royal Canin, the free event takes place in the North Gateway of Gateway Arch National Park, located just south of Eads Bridge, and celebrates the pet-friendly nature of the renovated Gateway Arch National Park grounds.

Attendees are encouraged to register in advance at archpark.org/archbark; everyone who does so will be entered into a drawing to receive a veterinary technician consultation and six months of free Royal Canin dog food. Additionally, the first 1,000 registrants who attend the event receive a complimentary gift bag courtesy of Royal Canin.

“Royal Canin puts pets first in everything we do, so Arch Bark is a perfect opportunity for us to share the pet-friendly Arch grounds with our community,” said Kamie Eckert, president of Royal Canin USA. “We are honored to sponsor this event with the Gateway Arch Park Foundation and look forward to seeing all of the dogs and their owners enjoy this fun day.”

Check-in and gift bag distribution begins at 9 a.m. at the Gateway Arch Park Foundation tent near Eads Bridge, and the fun officially kicks off at 9:30 a.m. with Royal Canin’s signature event, Paws on the Pavement, a one-mile walk through the national park for dogs and their owners.

Following the walk, guests can enjoy local St. Louis food vendors, live music, a photo booth, pet caricature artist, dock diving, agility course, and K9 demonstrations until 1 p.m.

Dock Diving: Dock diving is one of the fastest growing sports for dogs. At Arch Bark, dogs of all ages, breeds and lifestyles can give the sport a try, as professional trainers assist dogs as they jump into a pool of refreshing water while humans cheer on their furry friends from dry land. Categories include jumping for distance and air retrieval/vertical. Dock diving is sponsored by Eukanuba.

Agility Course: Agility is not only a great form of exercise for dogs and their owners, but it’s also a fun way to bond! Designed to demonstrate a dog's willingness to work with his handler in a variety of situations, agility is an athletic event that requires conditioning, concentration, training, and teamwork. The on-site agility course challenges dogs to navigate through cones, walk across a see-saw, run through a tunnel and complete a series of jumps.

B.A.R.K. Rangers: Bark Ranger is a community outreach project for teaching better pet-policy in national parks. To join Gateway Arch National Park's B.A.R.K. Ranger program, dogs and owners must learn how to hike safely with a pet in a park and promise to follow the rules of B.A.R.K. – Bag your waste, Always wear a leash, Respect wildlife, and Know where you can go. Qualifying dogs and owners receive an Arch Bark dog bandana and badge.

“Arch Bark is one of our trademark events, and we are excited to once again invite pets and their humans to Gateway Arch National Park to explore the great features, trails and pet-friendly amenities on the park grounds,” said Ryan McClure, executive director of Gateway Arch Park Foundation, the organization producing Arch Bark.

WHAT: Arch Bark Presented by Royal Canin

WHEN: Saturday, October 12, 2019; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE: North Gateway of Gateway Arch National Park (south of Eads Bridge)

COST: Free and open to all ages and breeds. Attendees are encouraged to register in advance at archpark.org/archbark.

