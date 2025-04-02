CHICAGO – Join the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), Prevent Child Abuse Illinois, Hospital Sisters Health System, the Poshard Foundation for Abused Children, elected officials, child welfare stakeholders and more for a month-long observance to share child abuse and neglect prevention awareness messages and promote prevention efforts during Child Abuse Prevention Month in April. This year’s theme, Powered by Hope, Strengthened by Prevention, is a call to action to commit to a future where every child grows up safe, loved and full of hope.

“This year’s theme goes hand-in-hand with our department’s vision: for every child and youth to grow and thrive in a family,” said Illinois DCFS Director Heidi E. Mueller. “We know that when parents are supported, their families are stronger and safer – and we also know that children do better when they are able to remain at home safely. In 2024 we served 4,034 families through our family preservation programs, enabling them to stay together. DCFS also connected parents to counseling, substance abuse recovery, mental health, Family Advocacy Centers and other services so 5,374 children could return home. By working together with our community partners and connecting families to the services and programs that meet their unique needs DCFS continues to strengthen and support families.”

“This year’s theme, Powered by Hope, Strengthened by Prevention, emphasizes the importance of prevention efforts that support families, strengthen communities and ensure every child has the opportunity to reach their full potential,” said Prevent Child Abuse Illinois Executive Director Tarra Winters. “By investing in prevention, we not only protect children, but also provide families with the strength and resilience to overcome challenges. When families thrive, communities thrive. It is through prevention that we can ensure a bright future for generations to come.”

To heighten awareness, Illinois DCFS will host events across the state in observance of Child Abuse Prevention Month. All Illinoisans can get involved and show their commitment to ending child abuse by wearing blue on April 4, posting pictures on social media, tagging Illinois DCFS in their posts and using the hashtags #GreatChildhoods and #GoBlueIllinois

Upcoming Events:

Springfield - Press conference and pinwheel planting

Tuesday, April 1

1:30 p.m.

HSHS St. John's Hospital Pavilion Lobby

301 N. 8th Street

Springfield IL 62769

Watch the livestream: www.facebook.com/preventchildabuseillinois/

Carterville - Press conference

Tuesday, April 1

1 p.m.

John A. Logan College, Main Building, Conf. Rooms F105 and F106

700 Logan College Dr.

Carterville IL 62918

Watch the livestream: www.facebook.com/preventchildabuseillinois/

Wood River - Press conference

Friday, April 4

9 a.m.

Riverbend Family Ministries

144 E. Ferguson Ave.

Wood River, IL 62095

Watch the livestream: www.facebook.com/preventchildabuseillinois/

Lansing – Press conference with remarks from IL DCFS Chief of Staff, Jacqui Dortch

Friday, April 4

10 a.m.

Lansing Public Library

2750 Indiana Ave.

Lansing, IL

Aurora - Art exhibit

Tuesday, April 1 through Wednesday, April 30, 2024

Paramount School of the Arts

20 S. Stolp Ave., Aurora

The exhibit will feature artwork created by children who are currently in care or have been in care, students, local artists and individuals who care about children.

For a full calendar of Child Abuse Prevention Month awareness activities occurring statewide throughout the month of April, click here: Child Abuse Prevention Month Activities 2025.

To report suspected child abuse or neglect, visit the DCFS Online Reporting System at https://childabuse.illinois.gov or call the DCFS Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 1-800-25-ABUSE (800-252-2873). Calls and online reports may be made 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

About the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS):?Our vision is for every child and youth in Illinois to grow and thrive in a loving family. To achieve this goal, DCFS promotes the safety and well-being of children, youth,?and families by responding to reports of suspected child abuse and neglect and providing family-centered care and connection to resources to strengthen families and keep children safely at home. Our values –?family focused, integrity, respect, empathy and equity – are at the forefront of every decision we make to ensure children are safe and families have the resources they need to succeed. To make an anonymous report of suspected child abuse or neglect, visit?childabuse.illinois.gov.

