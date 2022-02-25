SANGAMON COUNTY - Madison County’s challenge to a new judicial subcircuits rule was dismissed Thursday by Sangamon County Circuit Judge Ryan Cadigan. Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas Haine had previously sued for an order declaring the act unconstitutional.

Legislators approved a Judicial Redistricting Act on Jan. 5 and it was signed by Gov. Pritzker. The new law would create new subcircuits in Madison County and also modifications are set to occur in Cook County. Republican lawmakers have vehemently opposed the creation of new subcircuits.

Judge Cadigan had granted a temporary restraining order and after more analysis, determined to dismiss the challenge. Haine had previously described the decision to divide Madison County into three judicial subcircuits as “rotten to the core” and now says he will take the issue to the state Supreme Court.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We intend to appeal the judge’s decision on Thursday,” Haine said. “I think the law looks worse as we look at it. We intend to press on and make sure it is fully litigated and fully decided on so everyone can be clear about what is allowed in the future. This kind of law now sets a precedent on what is allowed for the future. The Madison County bi-partisan board sees the same problems we see in the litigation. We are very disappointed in the ruling Thursday at the circuit level.”

Haine continued: “The Judiciary of our Circuit Courts is the foundation for rule of law. We have had a strong tradition in Madison County of judicial elections. This case raises serious constitutional questions.”

State Rep. Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg) made this decision about the Sangamon County Judge’s decision to maintain the present way to elect judges in Madison County:

“Regardless of today’s ruling, right is right, and wrong is wrong. The Democrat’s scheme to elect more Democrat judges by taking away the ability of Madison County voters to elect a judge countywide is just plain wrong. The Democrat-controlled legislature continues to pass laws that give themselves a competitive advantage, in this case, they overstepped their boundaries. I’m disappointed with the outcome but I remain optimistic that restoring integrity and fairness to the way we elect judges in Madison County will hold strong.”

More like this: