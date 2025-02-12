You're Beautiful With Brian Trust! Ft. Antione Williams

ALTON - On a recent episode of “You’re Beautiful” with Brian Trust, Antione Williams spoke about trusting in God and finding peace through faith.

Williams shared that he recently lost his mother, and he has found a lot of comfort in his faith. He relies on God to help him through difficult times. He encourages everyone to develop that relationship with God and noted that it goes a long way in building a happy, full life.

“You’ll have such peace,” he explained. “You’ll have such love. You’ll have such a relationship, and I’m not talking about religion, I’m talking about a relationship. You’ll have such a relationship with God that in the midst of good days, bad days, happy days, sad days, you’ll have that peace, the confidence, that God is with me and I am with God and everything is going to be okay.”

Williams often relies on Proverbs 3:5–6 — “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not onto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct thy path” — to help him make sense of hardship. He believes that God has a plan for him, and he should trust God to guide him on this path.

Article continues after sponsor message

Even when he struggles, he knows God is looking out for him. This helps Williams to handle whatever challenges come his way. He encourages others to remember that God is on their side. He urges people to place their trust in Him.

“It’s easy to doubt when things are not going your way and not lining up,” he said. “You’re saying, ‘Antione, trusting in God, how is that going to answer anything? You’ve got to get out there and grind.’ But if you trust in God, I’m telling you. I'm about to be 51 and I’ve been through a lot of things in my life, but I’ll tell you what, I’m grateful for the things that I’ve been through. Why? Because it’s taught me how to really trust God, how to love God.”

Williams believes in the importance of sharing his faith. He explained that God will always come through and will often do so in a way that His influence is undeniable, which helps other people see His greatness for what it is. Williams said this is important because it brings more people into faith.

“Some way, somehow, God is going to deliver and bring us out,” he explained. “Not only is He going to do it, but when God does it, He does it greater than we do. Not only does He show out, not only does He show up, but He’ll do it in a way to let you know and the people watching you that the Almighty did this.”

One reason why Williams wants so badly to share his faith is because he believes that everyone deserves to feel the same love and joy that he feels. He believes that God is going to help him accomplish his goals, and he also thinks God is looking out for him at all times. He wants other people to experience the peace that comes with this trust in the Lord.

“I have some great things in front of me. Dreams, goals, things that are just set up in front of me that are way beyond Antione’s ability. But they’re not above God’s ability,” he added. “I get excited because that joy, that love, that compassion and drive, whatever you may classify it as that I have, I want you to have the same thing.”

You can watch or listen to “You’re Beautiful” at 2 p.m. on Thursdays at RiverBender.com/Beautiful.

More like this: