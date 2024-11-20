Our Daily Show LIVE From the Grafton Country Music Festival: Paula & Anthony Russo

GRAFTON - At the Grafton Country Music Festival, Anthony Russo and Paula Jameson shared their love for country music and the City of Grafton.

Jameson, who helped organize the Country Music Festival to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her Facebook page Enjoy Grafton, noted her excitement to welcome Russo and his band Russo & Co. back to the area. Russo was eager to play and spend the day with Grafton residents and visitors.

“I love Grafton and I love country music, so here we are,” he said.

As a band, Russo & Co. specializes in country music. They play a mix of covers and originals, and they love sharing their music with audiences far and wide.

Russo said that they “don’t do that Bro Country thing” and refuse to play music by bands like Florida Georgia Line. Instead, they like “good timin’ music” and classics like Alan Jackson.

The band has turned heads in recent months for their music, including their original songs. Russo said he particularly enjoys playing the originals and sharing the band’s journey with audiences.

“Our band just won STL Magazine A-List Best Original Band 2024,” he added. “I’ll be honest, I enjoy playing our originals more than the covers sometimes. We get to tell our story. It’s honest. It’s honest music, and it’s all inspired by various stages of our journey.”

Jameson expressed her appreciation for Russo & Co. and the other bands at the Grafton Country Music Festival. She noted that without the support of the community, the festival wouldn’t be possible, and Enjoy Grafton would never have taken off. She is proud of the work she has done to build the page, and thankful for the people who have supported it.

“Go to the Enjoy Grafton Facebook page. Like it, share it, support it. If you have interacted at all, I’m forever grateful. A whole year of shining a light on these awesome businesses and our awesome community,” she said. “I credit it to our community. I could make that page all I want. We have never paid for a dime of advertising. It’s all organic, and that’s because every one of these community members have liked, shared, supported and engaged. Without them, Enjoy Grafton would be nothing.”

For more information, visit Enjoy Grafton on Facebook.

