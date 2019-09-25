ALTON - The next public recruiting and information meeting for the Alton Overnight Warming Centers Initiative is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at The Bridge Church at 504 E. 12th St. in Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Alton Overnight Warming Centers Initiative is a collaborative approach to addressing a critical need for persons experiencing homelessness during the coldest nights of the year.

“While there are public warming centers open during the day in the City of Alton, those experiencing homelessness have nowhere to seek refuge from dropping temperatures overnight,” Pastor Jason Harrison said. “Some of our homeless neighbors’ lives have met their end due to exposure to the elements. In an effort to seek safety and connection for our neighbors, this initiative seeks to pull churches, nonprofits, county officials, and community members together in order to provide sanctuary to those who need it the most.”

More like this: