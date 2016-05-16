ALTON - Alton Main Street’s quarterly information exchange, called “What’s Up Downtown,”will be held on Tuesday, May 17th from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Jacoby Arts Center, located at 627 E. Broadway. The public is invited to learn the latest news regarding development of Alton’s historic downtown district, including updates from new & existing businesses, real estate transactions and special events.

The evening’s featured speakers include:

Article continues after sponsor message

Jeff Ledford, Food & Beverage Manager at Argosy Casino Alton, who will be sharing details about their recently opened Hops House and Journey restaurant, as well as info on upcoming events and other significant developments happening at the facility.

Mike Kelly, owner of the Cracker Factory, who will be sharing information about the history of the building along with details of its renovation and new life as a short-term or extended stay guest lodging.

“What’s Up Downtown” is a casual open forum where the community will be brought up to date by Alton Main Street, business and property owners, City officials, the Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau and other stakeholders. Attendees will also enjoy refreshments and the opportunity to network with other downtown enthusiasts. Dates for the remaining What’s Up Downtown gatherings are: Aug 16th & Nov 15th

If you would like more information about this event or to learn how to join Alton Main Street, please contact Executive Director, Sara McGibany, at 463-1016 or email sara@altonmainstreet.org. For full details of downtown events, networking activities, investment opportunities and more, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com.

More like this: