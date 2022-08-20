ALTON - The James Killion Beautification & Enhancement Committee brings back another Movie Night Saturday night at James Killion Park.

This week’s movie is “The Bad Guys," presented by JK-Bec. Last week’s movie was “The Good Dinosaur” and was very well attended.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tredell Jones of Bridging The Gap was a key sponsor for last week’s movie and said he enjoyed the night tremendously.

“It means so much to me knowing that I have come so far from my past and I am dedicating the rest of my life to be part of the solution to our problems,” he said. “We are getting amazing feedback from the Movie Nights. I have witnessed so much positive in our community and I truly believe investing resources in youth is the answer. I am appreciative to be a part of it all.”

More like this: