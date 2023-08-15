KAMPSVILLE - In a continued crackdown at 10:08 p.m. on August 11, 2023, law enforcement officials from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police executed a court-authorized search warrant on Fourth Street in Kampsville in reference to an on-going methamphetamine investigation.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office said subsequent to the execution of said search warrant, methamphetamine, methamphetamine-related drug paraphernalia, baggies, and scales were located and seized.

Roy C. Connell, age 50, of Kamspville, was arrested on the following charges:

Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine,

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine,

Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substances,

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Article continues after sponsor message

Connell was arrested without incident and is lodged in the Greene County Jail.

"This arrest stems from the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office's continued and ongoing proactive enforcement to curb the import, sale and illicit use of methamphetamine within the county," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "We again would like to thank the citizens from the Village of Kampsville who cooperated with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and provided information regarding unlawful activities.

"The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens to report suspicious activity occurring in their neighborhood to the Sheriff’s Office or Two Rivers Crimestoppers."

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

More like this: