ALTON - A second Good Samaritan appeared in the region Thursday, this time in the form of an off-duty Edwardsville firefighter.

The off-duty firefighter was driving by the 4300 block of Thadway in Alton when he saw flames coming from the back of a house. He immediately dialed 911 for fire department assistance. The man turned his vehicle back around, jumped out and quickly, grabbed a garden hose and attempted to extinguish the fire himself.

The Godfrey Fire Protection team members and Chief Eric Cranmer, along with Fosterburg Fire Protection District firefighters joined him as quickly as possible. Thanks to all of their efforts, the home was saved.

Chief Cranmer said without the man's efforts with the garden hose, the fire would have been fully engulfed by the time the fire agencies arrived and more damage would have been done.

"The man had most of the fire out before we got there," Cranmer said at the scene. "The house is livable now."

Fosterburg Fire Protection District and Godfrey Fire Protection District members all quickly responded and had the blaze out before significant damage was done to the back of the house.

Once again in the region, a couple's home was likely preserved by an off-duty firefighter and quick response of fire agencies. The passerby again can be considered a Good Samaritan for helping preserve this family's home, even on his time off.

