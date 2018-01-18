ALTON - Another car theft occurred in the Riverbend in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Alton Police Public Information Officer Emily Hejna said the incident occurred in the parking lot of the Casey's General Store on Broadway in Alton just before 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The matter is still under investigation, but Hejna said the victim's car was running, but unoccupied at the time of the theft. She advised people not leave their cars running and unoccupied, because such behavior is a beacon to potential thieves.