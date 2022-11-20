BELLEVILLE - The annual 'Way of Lights' Christmas display returned yet again this winter season, kicking off the season last Friday. It has been running for over 50 years now dating back to 1970 when the yearly tradition began.

The display of over one million white lights, which tells the story of the birth of Christ, is located on the grounds of the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows. The address is 442 S. De Mazenod Dr, Belleville, IL 62223.

The drive-thru event will run nightly (excluding holidays) from November 18th through December 31st. The hours are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

On Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day the outdoor light display will remain open, but everything else will be closed.

There are other things to do and see besides the Christmas light display including indoor and outdoor activities such as a wreath auction, quilt raffle, Twelve Days of Christmas Tree room, choirs, gift shop, Lego display, and shrine exhibit.

Outside, guests can participate in camel rides for $8 or partake in the free petting zoo. They can also indulge in some kettle corn and hot chocolate or take a carriage ride (sold separately).

The light display and most other things at the 'Way of Lights' are completely free, however, donations are accepted. Canned goods are donated to the St. Louis area food bank and unwrapped toys will be donated to Toys For Tots.

